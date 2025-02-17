Catalogue What is deep learning?

Types of deep learning models

Deep learning applications

Difference between machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI

Benefits of Deep Learning Models

Challenges of Deep Learning Models

What is deep learning?

Deep learning is a type of machine learning that uses deep neural networks with multiple layers—often hundreds or thousands—to process data and make decisions like the human brain. Unlike traditional machine learning, which relies on simpler networks and structured data, deep learning can analyse raw, unstructured data using unsupervised learning. These models continuously refine their outputs for greater accuracy.

Deep learning powers many AI-driven applications, including digital assistants, fraud detection, self-driving cars, and generative AI, making automation and advanced analytics more efficient.

Types of deep learning models

Deep learning models come in various types, each designed for specific tasks:

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs): Specialise in image recognition, object detection, and speech/audio processing by identifying patterns in visual data.

Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs): Handle sequential data like speech and text, making them ideal for natural language processing (NLP) and time-series predictions.

Autoencoders & Variational Autoencoders (VAEs): Compress and reconstruct data, enabling tasks like anomaly detection and generative AI.

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs): Generate realistic images, videos, and synthetic data by training a generator and a discriminator in competition.

Diffusion Models: Produce high-quality images by gradually refining noise, offering stable training and precise control over outputs.

Transformer Models: Revolutionise language processing with parallel computation, powering tasks like machine translation, text summarisation, and AI-generated content.

Each model has its strengths and trade-offs, but collectively, they drive innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and deep learning applications.

Deep learning applications

Deep learning can be used in a wide variety of applications, including:

Image recognition: To identify objects and features in images, such as people, animals, places, etc.

To identify objects and features in images, such as people, animals, places, etc. Natural language processing: To help understand the meaning of text, such as in customer service chatbots and spam filters.

To help understand the meaning of text, such as in customer service chatbots and spam filters. Finance: To help analyse financial data and make predictions about market trends

To help analyse financial data and make predictions about market trends Text to image: Convert text into images, such as in the Google Translate app.

Difference between machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI

The terms machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI indicate a progression in neural network technology.

Machine Learning (ML)

Requires significant human effort to train models.

Uses labeled data (supervised learning) to improve accuracy.

Struggles with unstructured data like text and images.

Deep Learning (DL) – A Subset of ML

Processes unstructured data efficiently without manual feature extraction.

Discovers hidden patterns beyond its training data.

Learns over time without needing large labeled datasets (unsupervised learning).

Handles volatile data, like financial transactions, for fraud detection.

Generative AI (GenAI) – An Advancement of DL

Moves beyond pattern recognition to create new content.

Uses transformer-based neural networks to generate unique outputs.

Converts and reinterprets text, images, and data into meaningful new patterns.

Generative AI represents the next level of deep learning, enabling creativity and content generation rather than just prediction and analysis.

Benefits of Deep Learning Models

There are several benefits to using deep learning models, including:

Learn complex relationships in data, making them more powerful than traditional ML.

Scale effectively by training on large datasets for more accurate predictions.

Requires less human intervention, learning continuously from real-time data sources like sensors or social media.

Challenges of Deep Learning Models

Deep learning also has a number of challenges, including: