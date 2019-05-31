EDITIONS
Government

Nirmala Sitharaman will be India's first full-time woman finance minister

As Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge, she will also go down in history as India's first full-time woman finance minister. Smriti Irani will take charge of the Women and Child Development Ministry.

Tanvi Dubey
31st May 2019
Former Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is India's new Finance Minister. Following the appointment, she will also be the first Indian woman to hold the post.


Earlier in 1970-71, Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister had held the post briefly but as an additional charge.


Nirmala Sitharaman



Nirmala Sitharaman takes over from Arun Jaitley who opted out of the government due to health reasons and had conveyed the same on social media but sharing a copy of the letter he shared with PM Modi.





Smriti Irani who was also sworn into the Cabinet last evening at a grand ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan will take charge as the Minister of Women and Child Welfare. This portfolio was earlier under Maneka Gandhi. She is also going to continue as the Minister of Textiles.


A warm gesture by her towards legendary singer Asha Bhonsle has also caught everyone's attention and is going viral on the internet. Smriti Irani breaking from tradition was also a pall bearer for her aide who was murdered in UP last week.


With women and child welfare and finance under women leaders, the expectations from the new government are huge. As these women leaders take charge, we look towards forward to positive changes.


Authors
If you don't speak up for yourself no one will. Speak up, make your voice matter. Never one to shy away from standing up for issues that matter, Tanvi believes that love conquers all.

