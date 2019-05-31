Nirmala Sitharaman will be India's first full-time woman finance minister

Former Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is India's new Finance Minister. Following the appointment, she will also be the first Indian woman to hold the post.





Earlier in 1970-71, Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister had held the post briefly but as an additional charge.













Nirmala Sitharaman takes over from Arun Jaitley who opted out of the government due to health reasons and had conveyed the same on social media but sharing a copy of the letter he shared with PM Modi.









I have today written a letter to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, a copy of which I am releasing: pic.twitter.com/8GyVNDcpU7 — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 29, 2019













Smriti Irani who was also sworn into the Cabinet last evening at a grand ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan will take charge as the Minister of Women and Child Welfare. This portfolio was earlier under Maneka Gandhi. She is also going to continue as the Minister of Textiles.





A warm gesture by her towards legendary singer Asha Bhonsle has also caught everyone's attention and is going viral on the internet. Smriti Irani breaking from tradition was also a pall bearer for her aide who was murdered in UP last week.





I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won. pic.twitter.com/vDV84PrIVp — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 30, 2019

With women and child welfare and finance under women leaders, the expectations from the new government are huge. As these women leaders take charge, we look towards forward to positive changes.







