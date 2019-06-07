There's a lot of hype and hoopla surrounding the ICC World Cup Cricket, but why should only men have all the fun? It's time to kick the ball in a different direction as the FIFA Women's World Cup is all set to kick off in Lyon, France, today.





Set to be held over a month, it will see women from 24 countries vie for the prestigious title in women's football.





Today's Google Doodle celebrates the eighth edition of the tournament with a collage of characters in its upcoming series of Doodles by guest artists representing each of the competing countries. With each Doodle, watch the local excitement of the World Cup competition come alive and know what football means to the guest artist personally.





It will be a month of intense rivalry as Ettie the French poussin and this year's official mascot dances to the tune of 24 countries, including the American football team who are looking forward to take the Cup home, for the fourth time, if they win this year. Four teams are making their debut in the World Cup this year - Chile, Scotland, South Africa, and Jamaica.





European champions the Netherlands, Japan, and Sweden are among the other strong contenders, as well as Canada and Australia, while France remains in the top favourites list along with the US.





The FIFA World Cup official handle tweeted Mia Hamm, football legend from the US, on how the current generation of players is inspiring girls.

"The current generation are making it impossible for people to ignore women's football"#USA legend @MiaHamm is looking in your direction @USWNT 👀



Watch live 👉 https://t.co/0ePsG2rq50

Join the conversation and have your say 👉#FIFAWFC2019 pic.twitter.com/CQbVV8sK5M — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 7, 2019

Today's match is between France and South Korea.





While women's football seems to be gaining in popularity throughout the world, it remains a distant second when it comes to the men's version of the game. They also receive 10 times more prize money than women footballers.





We hope the gender gap closes, but meanwhile all we can say is 'let the games begin'!











