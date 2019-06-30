15 inspirational quotes by Priyanka Chopra to make you think big





Priyanka Chopra may be daddy’s little girl as the tattoo on her hands says but she has become one of the most talked about individual –she is an actor, investor, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, producer, and an icon.





Here are some inspirational quotes from Priyanka Chopra to remind you that it is important to think big:





“Ambition is a word associated with women negatively. People say she’s too ambitious. Why is that a bad thing?”





“Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling.”













“No matter where you go in life or who you get married to, you have to be financially independent, whether you use it or not.”





“Life just keeps moving. You have to keep your blinkers on. Find what you do best and keep moving.”





"You don't know what curves life will throw at you. You should have the ability to take care of yourself and the people you love."





"There's only one you. Understand who you are, your uniqueness."













“No one can tell you how much you can do. You have to set your own standards.”





"The one thing I wear best is my confidence. That's what I'd recommend to everyone."









“Courage comes from knowing your truth and standing up for it. Only then is it special.”





"It's okay to not know what you want - as long as you know what you don't want."





Black, brown, white, yellow - why are we always talking about colors? I'm a girl. I believe in a global community.





"Don't be afraid of solitary journeys. Being responsible for your success and failures makes you stronger."





“When I think about being the woman I want to be, I just want to be the best version of myself. And I use every opportunity that comes my way in that direction.”





