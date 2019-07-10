EDITIONS
10 inspirational quotes that remind you that success is within your reach

Inspirational quotes that remind you never to give up, whatever the circumstances may be. We all have the power within us to change the world.

Team YS
7th Jul 2019
7th Jul 2019
woman happy

Success is always within reach


We all want to succeed in life, some of us, even to the point of obsession. But the road to success is not always easy. It is fraught with roadblocks, challenges, and sometimes, failure.


But that does not mean success is not attainable. It’s very much within reach if you have the faith and belief in yourself, and the will to go the extra mile to realise your dreams.


Also, realise that you have the power in you to make a difference on the road to success. So, the means is as important as the end.


Here are 10 inspirational quotes that remind women to grab every opportunity and chance to achieve their dreams.


“To all the little girls who are watching, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams.” - Hillary Clinton


“Positive thinking is a valuable tool that can help you overcome obstacles, deal with pain, and reach new goals.” - Amy Morin


“Never give up, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn.” - Harriet Beecher Stowe


“Always concentrate on how far you have come, rather than how far you have left to go. The difference in how easy it seems will amaze you.” - Heidi Johnson


“We do not need magic to change the world, we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already: we have the power to imagine better.” - J.K. Rowling


“Forget about the fast lane. If you really want to fly, just harness your power to your passion.” - Oprah Winfrey


“Define success on your own terms, achieve it by your own rules, and build a life you’re proud to live.” – Anne Sweeney, President, Walt Disney


“Do one thing every day that scares you.” – Eleanor Roosevelt


“We need to accept that we won’t always make the right decisions, that we’ll screw up royally sometimes – understanding that failure is not the opposite of success, it’s part of success.” - Arianna Huffington


 “Don’t waste a single second. Just move forward as fast as you can, and go for it.” - Rebecca Woodcock, entrepreneur


How do you face challenges? What are your views on success? Is it difficult to achieve or are you up to any challenge. Tell us all about it in the comments section below.


