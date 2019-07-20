20 inspirational quotes for women in their 20s

The ‘roaring 20s’ is the time to be alive, as they say. It is a time to be adventurous and do all the things you want to - travel, fall in love, make practical decisions with regard to your career, and also make mistakes, and grow. It’s a great time to revel in the unexpected, and learn from myriad experiences.





It is the time when you are still discovering your purpose and who you are in this world.





Meanwhile, here are some women (and men), all twenty-somethings can look up to and learn from.









“When you're single and in your 20’s you throw on a pair of jeans and look fabulous.” - Sheena Easton





“Millennials’ has become a kind of modern swear word, a slur directed at people in their early 20s.” - Michelle Dean

“Suddenly you’re 21 and you're screaming along in the car to all the songs you listened to when you were sad in middle school and everything is different but everything is good.” - Unknown

“Someday you will be old enough to start reading fairy tales again.” - C.S Lewis





“We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through achieve that beauty.” - Maya Angelou





“Oh, my dear, you see they forgot to teach you this in school,

But don’t worry. We all go through it, don’t feel like a fool,

You need to find the right questions before you get to the answer,

Because life. Sometimes. Makes as much sense as the lyrics to ‘Hold me closer tiny dancer’ “- The twenty something nursery rhyme.









“Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.” - Oprah Winfrey





“Talk to yourself like you would to someone you love.” - Brené Brown

“Power is not given to you. You have to take It.” - Beyoncé Knowles Carter





“Destiny is a name often given in retrospect to choices that had dramatic consequences.” - JK Rowling

“She never looked nice. She looked like art, and art wasn’t supposed to look nice; it was supposed to make you feel something.” - Rainbow Rowell

“God gave women intuition and femininity. Used properly, the combination easily jumbles the brain of any man I’ve ever met.” - Farrah Fawcett

“The most effective way to do it, is to do It.” - Amelia Earhart

“When you learn how much you are worth, you will stop giving people discounts.” - Hellen Keller.

“All great changes are preceded by chaos.” - Deepak Chopra





“You’ll never find peace of mind, until you listen to your heart.”- George Michael





“When you focus on the good, the good gets better

-Abraham Hicks

“Above all, be the heroine in your life, not the victim.” - Nora Ephron

“Nobody can give you wiser advice than yourself.” - Cícero

“The Universe is not outside of you. Look inside yourself; everything that you want, you already are.” - Rumi

