Microsoft partners with Telangana govt to empower women entrepreneurs

Microsoft partners with Government of Telangana's Women's Entrepreneurs Hub (WE Hub)

While the number of women entrepreneurs in the country is at an abysmally low 14 percent, it becomes imperative for governments and corporate organisations to motivate and support existing business women by helping them embrace technology in a fast evolving world.





The announcement of a partnership with Microsoft and the Government of Telangana’s Women Entrepreneurs Hub (WE Hub) is a step in the right direction. The partnership, announced on Monday, is aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs and technologists in the region.





According to a press statement, this partnership will focus on designing and execution of learning activities and tools that will enable women to innovate and encourage girls to pursue a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).





Together, they will also provide a platform for deeper and better networking opportunities for women in various technology fields. The partnership will provide the WE Hub communities access to the state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure at Microsoft Garage.





Under-representation of women in STEM fields has been an ongoing challenge in India. However, careers in science and technology are critical employment avenues today and, in the future, for driving innovation and social wellbeing. This initiative will help bridge that gap, as it will give women the opportunity to network and innovate alongside other women in STEM fields including transformational technologies like cloud and AI, empowering them to become an active part of the technology ecosystem in India.





Commenting on the partnership Deepthi Ravula, CEO WE Hub, said, “Digital technology is changing the lives of Indians across every section of society. Working with global technology leaders such as Microsoft has enabled us to bring a platform meant for growth to the doorstep of women in Telangana.”





"As our engagement with technology increases, we will require more talent with advanced skillsets that are very different from what exist now. Empowering women to actively be part of this transformation is integral to the skilling revolution taking root in India. With the right technology infrastructure, institutional support, exposure and training, we can help them shape and build the India of tomorrow,” said Reena Dayal Yadav, Director Garage India, Microsoft.





Microsoft added that it is committed to empower youth in India by helping build skills, providing access to technology, and giving them tools to support their learning. This collaboration is an extension of that effort, where both organisations will leverage each other’s strengths and assist women access more opportunities both as job seekers and entrepreneurs.









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)











