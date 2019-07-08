EDITIONS
Streaming sites have lifted women: Patricia Clarkson

Speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Clarkson said the streaming sites are leading the shift in Hollywood, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Press Trust of India
8th Jul 2019
Patricia Clarkson

Actor Patricia Clarkson

Patricia Clarkson has hailed streamers like Amazon and Netflix, saying they have "single-handedly" brought female actors to the forefront by offering leading roles to women of all ages in their shows.


Speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Clarkson said the streaming sites are leading the shift in Hollywood, according to The Hollywood Reporter.


"The current Netflix, HBO, Amazon and Warners streaming services are good for women. They have single-handedly really lifted women and women of over 40, 50 or 60. It has given them a vibrant, complex and fertile field in which they now work," the 59-year-old actor said.


Clarkson said the streamers are ensuring better representation not just on screen but also off-screen.


"There is a groundswell now a deep and profound shift that is happening in Hollywood. I think now people are realising that women can also make you money and we really look good at all ages. Now producers, studio heads, they want to work with women," the actor said.


"I think now it is a priority, whereas before it used to be the exception rather than the rule to many big, powerful men in Hollywood," she added. 


Clarkson most recently starred in HBO's "Sharp Object". For her performance as Adora Crellin, the actor is expected to bag a nomination for the upcoming Emmy awards.


At the 54th edition of Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, the actor will be felicitated with the Crystal Globe award for an Outstanding Artistic Contribution to the World Cinema.

Authors
Press Trust of India

