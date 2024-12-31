In the diamond city of Surat in Gujarat, Akshar Vastarpara’s entrepreneurial journey began with a vision to challenge conventional boundaries in technology. Raised in a region renowned for its thriving business culture, Vastarpara’s aspirations stemmed from a passion for innovation and problem-solving from a young age.

Graduating in software engineering in 2016, he initially ventured into software consultancy but was soon captivated by the intricate world of hardware. “I realised that understanding hardware was crucial to fully grasping the systems powering our software,” Vastarpara tells YourStory. This realisation sowed the seeds of his vision for Vicharak.

A shift from software to hardware

Vastarpara’s early professional years were marked by a curiosity for hardware systems, leading him to establish a consultancy that bridged software and hardware solutions. This initiative quickly grew into a team of over 30 engineers, delivering over 150 projects worldwide. Despite his success, Vastarpara sought deeper innovation, ultimately pivoting to launch Vicharak in 2022. “Our goal was to develop faster, more efficient computing systems that pushed the boundaries of existing technology,” he says.

Vicharak operates at the forefront of deep-tech innovation, developing cutting-edge edge computing systems that integrate field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs). These devices outperform traditional systems by optimising computational processes, offering unprecedented efficiency for industries reliant on robotics, autonomous vehicles, and drones. “Our products are designed for low-power, high-performance applications, making them ideal for the growing demand in edge computing,” says Vastarpara.

Their flagship product, the Axon single-board computer, is a milestone for Vicharak, says Vastarpara. He says they are positioned as a competitor to the globally acclaimed Raspberry Pi, as the Axon demonstrates Vicharak’s commitment to excellence in engineering. “We’re proud to amongthe first Indian companies to produce a single-board computer on par with international brands,” he says.

A niche but challenging space

Vicharak’s niche in deep-tech hardware development offers unique opportunities but also presents challenges. The company operates in a field that demands unparalleled expertise across multiple engineering disciplines, from compiler design to embedded systems. “Hardware startups in India face significant obstacles, including limited infrastructure, a lack of skilled talent, and minimal funding opportunities,” says Vastarpara. Despite these hurdles, Vicharak has assembled a 55-member team with a strong focus on research and development, ensuring the company stays ahead in these times of innovation.

The versatility of Vicharak’s technology has positioned it as a critical player in several emerging industries. Its edge computing solutions cater to sectors such as manufacturing, robotics, and transportation that need high-speed, low-latency computing. By processing data directly on devices rather than relying on remote servers, Vicharak’s innovations enhance the efficiency and functionality of autonomous systems, says Vastarpara

“We are committed to fostering the next generation of hardware engineers, because we are able to recognise India’s untapped potential, and therefore recruit young, talented graduates, providing them with training and opportunities to work on transformative projects,” says Vastarpara. “The younger generation has immense potential, and with the right platform, they can achieve incredible things,” he adds.

Funding and the road ahead

Currently, Vicharak is gearing up for international expansion, aiming to position itself as a global brand in hardware technology. The company plans to launch several new products over the next two to three years and is actively seeking funding to scale its operations. “By 2025, we envision a global presence, showcasing our innovations at international exhibitions and collaborating with industry leaders,” says Vastarpara.

Vicharak was part of YourStory’s Tech30 cohort of the most promising startups of 2024.