Women entrepreneurs at CWE complete incubation, pitch to investors; GoK announces reskilling programme

Founded by Sucharita Eashwar in 2015, Catalyst for Women Entrepreneurship (CWE) is a platform that offers women entrepreneurs access to various business skills, finance, technology, mentorship and information about government schemes.





In 2018, CWE along with the Government of Karnataka set up the first incubator and co-working space for women entrepreneurs in Bengaluru. It provides facilities to them for 12 months at the NASSCOM 10K Startup warehouse.





On July 8, the first batch of CWE incubatees were felicitated on completing their incubation period, and five of them were given the opportunity to present their business ideas to investors in a shark tank experience.





Four of the graduating incubatees: (L-R) Sahar Mansoor, Maheima Kapur, Sucharitha Dasireddy, and Mamta Dalmia





Sucharita Eshwar, Founder and CEO, Catalyst for Women Entrepreneurship (CWE) said,





"CWE is a platform for 2,650 women currently in different stages of the business cycle. We have a network of 49 cities across 16 states. CWE was set up by the Government of Karnataka's IT, BT and ST Department in association with NASSCOM and is the first technology women’s incubator. We are proud to have organised the first ever shark tank experience for women entrepreneurs."





The women entrepreneurs who took part in the shark tank were Radhika Patil, Co-founder, Cradlewise, Sahar Mansoor, Founder, Bare Necessities, Monika Jha, Founder, Cydee Technologies, Maheima Kapur, Founder, Talking Street, and Sucharitha Dasireddy, Founder, Kriyo.





The investors included Samir Kumar, MD, Inventus (India) Advisors, Revathy Ashok, Angel Investor, Indian Angel Network; Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel India and Usha Amin, Co-Founding Partner, Saha Fund. They remarked that all the presentations were of high standard and have great potential.













E Champa, General Manager, K-Tech, Department of IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka, who was also present at the event, spoke about 'Prerna', an initiative by the GoK to help reskill women wishing to re-enter the workforce.





She said,





We believe that this incubation space is at the right place and at the right time. Our aim is to promote innovative startups and give them the necessary push to scale their business ideas. In order to further encourage women in technology, the Government will also be setting up ‘Prerna’, a programme that reskills women who have taken a sabbatical and want to get back to work.















