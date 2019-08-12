Sheryl Sandberg is the COO of Facebook, Founder of LeanIn.org and the author of two popular books Lean In and Option B.





Lean In is a book for working women and finding balance in life and to succeed while Option B is a book about facing loss and adversity and building resilience and moving forward in life to find and embrace joy. It comes from her own experience, the loss of her husband.





In June 2012 Sandberg became the first woman to serve on the board of Facebook when she was elected by the existing board members. She has continued to a strong voice for women rights and leaders through her roles at Facebook and also LeanIn.org. Sandberg has been vocal about women leaders, gender equality and championed many challenges and issues which women and girls face across the world. She has used her work as a means to inspire and connect with other women.





She is an inspiration and a role model for girls and women across the world and as she turns 50 today we look at 12 inspirational quotes that will inspire women everywhere every day.





"There is no perfect fit when you're looking for the next big thing to do. You have to take opportunities and make an opportunity fit for you, rather than the other way around. The ability to learn is the most important quality a leader can have."





"I have never met a woman, or man, who stated emphatically, 'Yes, I have it all.' Because no matter what any of us has - and how grateful we are for what we have--no one has it all."





“I truly believe that the single most important career decision that a women makes is whether she will have a life partner and who that partner is.”





“Believe in yourself and own your own success.”





“You are not born with a fixed amount of resiliency. Like a muscle, you can build it, and draw on it when you need it.”





"Finding gratitude and appreciation is key to resilience. People who take the time to list things they are grateful for are happier and healthier."





"Not everything that happens to us happens because of us."





"Knowing that things could be worse should not stop us from trying to make them better."





"A truly equal world would be one where women ran half our countries and companies and men ran half our homes."





