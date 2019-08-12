12 motivational quotes by Indian sportswomen to give your confidence a boost

From being advised against pursuing sports as kids, to venturing into a male-dominated field where there is pay inequality, there is no doubt that sportswomen in India have it tough. From running track to playing badminton and tennis, these women in sports give it their all and make sure they do their best every time they’re out on the field.





To recall a few stellar achievements by the country’s sportswomen this year, Dutee Chand became the first Indian sprinter to win gold at the Universiade in Naples, and Hima Das won five consecutive international golds at various events. Badminton star PV Sindhu also recently clinched India’s first-ever gold at the BWF Badminton World Championships, and boxer MC Mary Kom won the President’s Cup in Indonesia.





On National Sports Day, which marks the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, here are some motivational and uplifting quotes by twelve incredible sportswomen of India.









"The hardships I faced in my formative years are the foundation of my strength." - MC Mary Kom





"Pull me down, I will come back stronger." - Dutee Chand





"On the field, it isn’t about who you are, where you are from, and how long it has taken you to get there. Sports allow us all to dream a little." - Swapna Barman





"Ultimately, one excels only at the things one truly enjoys and is willing to work hard at." - Aditi Chauhan









"My philosophy is to not be scared of anyone. If I play well, great; if I don’t, I learn from the match and move." - Saina Nehwal





"Happiness is nothing but satisfaction - satisfaction through work, thoughts and accomplishing our mission." - PT Usha





"If you want to achieve something in life, you have to take risks." - Dipa Karmakar





"I never wasted time getting affected by the negative things people had to say and rather used all my energy and focus to better my game." - Jwala Gutta





"There is no substitute for hard work and you must never give up on your dreams, no matter what challenges are faced. Head out, chase it, and believe me, it will be the most satisfying feeling once you achieve it." - Sakshi Malik







