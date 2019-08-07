A
Inspiration

Gone too soon: ‘People’s minister’ Sushma Swaraj passes away

Sushma Swaraj was the go-to-minister in times of distress for Indians all over the world. She wielded the power of technology and social media, and combined it with her emotional quotient to endear herself to millions of followers.

Rekha Balakrishnan & Tanvi Dubey
7th Aug 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Sushma Swaraj


“Even if you are stuck on Mars, the Indian Embassy will help you.” This tweet by Sushma Swaraj in 2017 aptly sums up the life and times of India’s most loved External Affairs Minister who passed away late on Monday, following a heart attack.


While there is no doubt that Swaraj was the go-to-minister in times of distress for Indians all over the world, what endeared her to millions of her followers, especially on social media, was the way she conducted her business.


Mother India to the rescue


If ever there was a hands-on minister in the Modi 1.0 government, it was Swaraj. Her Twitter account, which had more than 13 million followers, was usually filled with distress messages, and people asking for help. Whether they were stranded in a remote country, had lost their passports, or needed the mortal remains of their loved ones repatriated, it was to Swaraj whom they turned for help.


On Twitter, she displayed her terrific sense of humour that showed that she could face any situation with ease, and a little wit.


She used the power of technology and social media and combined it with her emotional quotient to stand up to the last Indian in distress abroad. She was open and accessible to all via Twitter and always quick to respond. Whether it was rescuing 168 Indians trapped in Iraq, helping an Indian citizen who lost money and his passport in Berlin, or rescuing a girl from trafficking in UAE, Swaraj’s time as External Affairs Minister is filled with such examples. So much so that a number of people on Twitter referred to her as Mother India, who always cared for her children.


Standing tall among peers


Sushma Swaraj

She was truly a ‘people’s minister’, if there ever was one!


But it’s not just the Indian diaspora who is mourning her loss. Like former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dixit, who passed away recently, Swaraj’s popularity cut across party lines and she was loved by all. Most of the people who worked with her, including other cabinet ministers, looked up to her. 


She was a leader who showed India and the world what it takes to lead by example.


Dressed immaculately in a saree with a half-jacket thrown in for just that touch of formality, and sporting a big bindi, Swaraj certainly stood out among world leaders with her sharp thinking, excellent administration, oratory skills and her attention to detail. In most of her photographs with world leaders, she would be the only woman – standing tall, proving that she was no less than them in any way.


India’s most loved politician


Sushma Swaraj had a meteoric rise to becoming one India’s and the world’s most loved politicians. Born on February 14, 1953, in Ambala, Haryana, she studied Law at Panjab University, Chandigarh. She started practising at the Supreme Court from 1973. Her political career began with the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the early 1970s and she was sworn in as Cabinet Minister in the Janata Party Government in 1977. She was also Chief Minister of Delhi in 1988. She held important positions in the Cabinet as Minister of I&B, Health, till she became External Affairs Minister in 2014, a position she held for five years. Who will forget her fiery speeches, especially the one in Kannada, when she stood against Sonia Gandhi in Bellary, Karnataka, in 1999?


In 2016, Swaraj underwent a kidney transplant and declined to contest the 2019 elections owing to her health.


Just a few hours before her death on Monday, Swaraj had tweeted that she was happy about the integration of Jammu & Kashmir.



Sushma Swaraj, gone too soon. But your work will live on.



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

Encourage men to pick up culinary skills, women to learn martial arts: Sushma Swaraj

Also Read

It's Sushma Swaraj to the rescue again, this time for Indian student stranded in Tanzania



3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Rekha Balakrishnan
After 20 years in the Middle East, Rekha is now trying to find her feet in Bengaluru. Passionate about women’s empowerment, mental health, and other social issues, she is excited about new stories waiting to be told.
Tanvi Dubey
If you don't speak up for yourself no one will. Speak up, make your voice matter. Never one to shy away from standing up for issues that matter, Tanvi believes that love conquers all.

Related Tags

play

How to sell your startup and run it too: the extraordinary tale of Sharad Sanghi’s success with Netmagic

5th August 2019
play

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

1st August 2019
play

Three aspects of digital transformation

1st August 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019

Latest Stories

India's first licensed fisherwoman Rekha Karthikeyan is riding a new wave of hope

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Breaking the silence: these 5 women-led startups are tackling mental health issues in India

by Sasha R

Emma Watson launches sexual harassment helpline in England and Wales

by Sasha R

If you don’t believe in your idea, nobody else will: Shalini Warrier, COO of Federal Bank, tells women entrepreneurs

by Rekha Balakrishnan

How this young mother became an entrepreneur with her range of organic baby food products

by Urvi Jacob

7 inspirational quotes from Barack Obama that show why we need more feminists like him

by Tanvi Dubey

Partner Events

Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore