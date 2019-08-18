A
Quotes

10 inspirational quotes to remind you to live life to its fullest

Inspirational quotes by exceptional women to remind you why we need to overcome our fears and get over everything that stops us from living our life fully.

Tanvi Dubey
18th Aug 2019
If American gymnast and five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles let fear and self-doubt dictate her then she wouldn’t be creating one world record after the other. Last week, the 14-time world champion became the first woman to land a triple-double during her floor routine making history once again.  


Like Simone, so many women across different walks of life have followed their dreams, overcome self-doubt and remained fearless.


Here are 10 inspirational quotes to remind you why you need to embrace yourself and live your life to the fullest. 


Simone Biles


“If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.”– Katharine Hepburn, actor


“A lot of people are afraid to say what they want. That’s why they don’t get what they want.” – Madonna, singer and songwriter


“Destiny is a name often given in retrospect to choices that had dramatic consequences.” – J. K. Rowling, author


“I could not, at any age, be content to take my place by the fireside and simply look on. Life was meant to be lived. Curiosity must be kept alive. One must never, for whatever reason, turn his back on life.”– Eleanor Roosevelt, American political figure, diplomat, activist


“We must believe that we are gifted for something, and that this thing, at whatever cost, must be attained.” – Marie Curie, physicist and chemist 


Reese Witherspoon


“If you look at what you have in life, you’ll always have more. If you look at what you don’t have in life, you’ll never have enough.”– Oprah Winfrey, talk show host, entrepreneur, author,


"Always be a first-rate version of yourself and not a second rate version of someone else"– Judy Garland, actress, singer, dancer and vaudevillian


“Your self-worth is determined by you. You don’t have to depend on someone telling you who you are” —Beyoncé Knowles, singer and songwriter



Tell us your favourite quote in the comments section below. What do you do to live your life to the fullest?


Tanvi Dubey
If you don't speak up for yourself no one will. Speak up, make your voice matter. Never one to shy away from standing up for issues that matter, Tanvi believes that love conquers all.

