A
Sports

Manasi Joshi clinches first gold at BWF Para Badminton World Championships

On August 25, para-badminton player Manasi Joshi clinched her first gold at the BWF Para World Championships in Basel, Switzerland. She defeated three-time SL3 world champion Parul Parmar.

Sasha R
27th Aug 2019
187+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
manasi joshi

Manasi Joshi

Along with PV Sindhu who became the first Indian to win the gold at the BWF World Champion, para-badminton player Manasi Joshi also brought home her first gold at the Para World Badminton Championship.


The 30-year old defeated three-time SL3* world champion Parul Parmar with a score of 21-12, 21-7, although she opened slow with 2-7. Speaking to the Paralympic Committee of India, Manasi said,


"I have trained extremely hard, training three sessions a day. The focus was on my fitness, so I also lost some weight and gained more muscle. I spent more time in the gym, working six sessions a week."


Having played para-badminton since 2015, Manasi also said that winning the gold is a dream come true.


In 2011, Manasi Joshi lost her left leg in an accident when she was hit by a truck at a busy junction. She also broke her arms and sustained multiple other injuries. It took over three hours for Manasi to be transported to a hospital, and she finally made it into the operation theatre 10 hours after she met with the accident. She was in the operating room for another twelve hours, and ended up with an amputated left leg due to gangrene.


In a previous interview with YourStory, Manasi said, “At the time I was thinking that I have just lost a leg, not an organ. If I can't run around, it's okay.”


In 2012, she re-learned how to walk with a prosthetic limb for around four months, and participated in an inter-company badminton championship where she had previously won the gold. This time too, she was crowned winner. This victory gave Manasi a surge in confidence, and she continued playing badminton. She also got trained in scuba diving.


Manasi decided to turn pro in 2014, when she tried out for the Para Asian Games. Although she didn’t get selected, she garnered attention. She has since won medals at various international matches.


*SL3 is a para-badminton category in which players are impaired in one or both lower limbs and have poor walking or running balance.



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

You are the answer to your adversity - Para-athlete Manasi Joshi on surviving and thriving agai...

Also Read

12 inspirational quotes by PV Sindhu that will show you what winners are made of


187+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sasha R

Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From Rs 8 lakh to Rs 2.4 cr in 2 years - how this single mum and woman entrepreneur grew her organic beauty startup

Sasha R

IAF officer Shaliza Dhami becomes India's first woman Flight Commander

Sasha R

From multiple job rejections to running a Rs 1 Cr legal business - the story of Sonam Chandwani

Sujata Sangwan

She was bullied at school, went bankrupt at 24, sold balloons on the beach, but believed ‘apna time aayega’: the story of Deepa Aathreya and her School of Success

Rekha Balakrishnan
Daily Capsule
Kunal Shah in conversation with Shradha Sharma; Story of Sunny Gupta who has sold 4 startups
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

G7 Summit keeps the focus on gender equality, leaders committed to advancing gender equality around the world

Tanvi Dubey

IAF officer Shaliza Dhami becomes India's first woman Flight Commander

Sasha R

From Rs 8 lakh to Rs 2.4 cr in 2 years - how this single mum and woman entrepreneur grew her organic beauty startup

Sasha R

India’s first woman DGP Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya passes away

Sasha R

This startup offers a non-invasive wearable that can monitor pregnant women and prevent stillbirths

Rekha Balakrishnan

12 inspirational quotes by Sheryl Sandberg that will inspire every woman every day

Tanvi Dubey

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Partner Events

Fri Aug 30 2019

E-Summit'19

Kanpur
Sat Aug 31 2019

Edupreneur Village Challenge: The Final Battle

New Delhi
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore