12 inspirational quotes by PV Sindhu that will show you what winners are made of

As PV Sindhu celebrates her World Championship win, the whole nation celebrates with her. She has put India on top of the world with her victory in Basel on August 26, in a lightning match beating her opponent Nozomi Okuhara from Japan.





Sunday was also her mother's birthday, and she dedicated the award to her while wishing her a happy birthday. Since her victory, congratulatory messages have been pouring from across the country. Sindhu is one of the role models for young people in sports, especially in badminton, and an inspiration to so many other girls chasing their dreams.





We celebrate this victory with inspirational quotes by PV Sindhu, which show what really makes her a champion - her grit, focus, and the ability to give her best to every game.









"Win or lose, I always focus only on giving my 100 percent."

“There will be many obstacles in the pursuit of your dreams. I had long hours of training, balancing studies and badminton.”





“You win some and lose some. It's all part of the game. You have to take it in a very positive way.”









“The key is not being overconfident. You should not think that because I'm a top-ranked player, I will win this game. You have to be focused.”





“The greatest asset is a strong mind. If I know someone is training harder than I am I have no excuses.”





"My period days didn't make me falter: they made me more determined to pursue my dreams."





“In my early years, I would travel 56 km from home to the training institute and back every single day.”









"I prepare the same for every opponent."





"It takes years of practice to become a World No. 1 or 2."





Sindhu has done it and we can't stop talking about it. Here is to an inspirational woman has shown us that nothing is impossible if you put in enough time, hard work, and focus.











