A
Quotes

12 inspirational quotes by PV Sindhu that will show you what winners are made of

Inspirational quotes by PV Sindhu, the shuttler who has won the World Championship and done India proud. Here's how her determination and will to succeed made her dreams come true.

Tanvi Dubey
26th Aug 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

As PV Sindhu celebrates her World Championship win, the whole nation celebrates with her. She has put India on top of the world with her victory in Basel on August 26, in a lightning match beating her opponent Nozomi Okuhara from Japan.


Sunday was also her mother's birthday, and she dedicated the award to her while wishing her a happy birthday. Since her victory, congratulatory messages have been pouring from across the country. Sindhu is one of the role models for young people in sports, especially in badminton, and an inspiration to so many other girls chasing their dreams.


We celebrate this victory with inspirational quotes by PV Sindhu, which show what really makes her a champion - her grit, focus, and the ability to give her best to every game.


PV Sindhu


"Win or lose, I always focus only on giving my 100 percent." 

 

“There will be many obstacles in the pursuit of your dreams. I had long hours of training, balancing studies and badminton.”


“You win some and lose some. It's all part of the game. You have to take it in a very positive way.”


PV Sindhu


“The key is not being overconfident. You should not think that because I'm a top-ranked player, I will win this game. You have to be focused.”


“The greatest asset is a strong mind. If I know someone is training harder than I am I have no excuses.”


"My period days didn't make me falter: they made me more determined to pursue my dreams."


“In my early years, I would travel 56 km from home to the training institute and back every single day.”


PV Sindhu


"I prepare the same for every opponent."


"It takes years of practice to become a World No. 1 or 2."


Sindhu has done it and we can't stop talking about it. Here is to an inspirational woman has shown us that nothing is impossible if you put in enough time, hard work, and focus.



Also Read

PV Sindhu only Indian on Forbes list of world’s highest-paid female athletes

Also Read

What startups should learn from the success of PV Sindhu


  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tanvi Dubey
If you don't speak up for yourself no one will. Speak up, make your voice matter. Never one to shy away from standing up for issues that matter, Tanvi believes that love conquers all.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

6 women entrepreneurs who are working on children's clothing

Urvi Jacob

Mi Dulce An'ya lines up organic cotton clothing for the newborns

Divya Chandra

Check out these 5 must-watch Netflix shows for women by women

Sasha R

Meet the millionaire CEO of Booking.com who bikes to work and is breaking the glass ceiling, one role at a time

Athira Nair
Daily Capsule
No challenges, no success - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

No words to express, have waited for so long: PV Sindhu

Press Trust of India

6 women entrepreneurs who are working on children's clothing

Urvi Jacob

Check out these 5 must-watch Netflix shows for women by women

Sasha R

10 inspirational quotes by Mother Teresa to enrich your life

Tanvi Dubey

Spiritual intelligence can lead to happiness, says IAS officer and author Anju Sharma

Tanvi Dubey

Pregnancy and exercise: insights from Zumba® ambassador Sucheta Pal

Sasha R

Partner Events

Sat Aug 31 2019

Edupreneur Village Challenge: The Final Battle

New Delhi
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore
Fri Sep 13 2019

15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

Mumbai