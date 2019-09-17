A

Backed by Priyanka Chopra, dating app Bumble announces $5,000 grant for women entrepreneurs

Dating app Bumble, backed by actor Priyanka Chopra on Monday announced the APAC Bumble Bizz pitch competition, that will award women entrepreneurs across the Asia Pacific region $5,000 grants.

By Sasha R
17th Sep 2019
Priyanka Chopra

On Monday, dating app Bumble announced the APAC Bumble Bizz pitch competition to empower women entrepreneurs by awarding women-founded businesses across countries in the Asia Pacific region with grants worth $5,000. 


The competition will take place in India, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines. The winners of the grant will then be flown to Sydney to attend the first Bumble Bizz Summit which will take place on October 10, 2019.


To apply for the competition or nominate a woman entrepreneur, one needs to login to any of the three modes available on Bumble - Date, BFF, and Bizz - and swipe through. Applications will be accepted until Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:59PM AEST (7:29PM IST).


Bumble became available in India in December last year, with Priyanka Chopra investing in it. She is also a partner and advisor to the company. Tennis star Serena Williams also joined Bumble as an investor earlier this year. 


Founded in 2014 by Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble is a women-led, women-first app that encourages women to make the first move when it comes to dating, being social, and networking professionally.


Initially launched as a dating app, Bumble has introduced other services over the years, including BFF - a mode on the app to find friends, The Hive - dating events, and most recently, Bizz - another mode on the app for business networking. Bumble also runs The Buzz, which has blogs that offer advice and tips about love, friendships and careers.


The company also operates the Bumble Fund, which focusses on early stage investments for women founders, especially women of colour, who lead promising businesses. The fund offers an average investment amount of $25-50K, depending on the needs of the business.


“In awarding the grants we’ll be looking for businesses that have a clear mission and aim to solve a real world problem. We’ll be asking applicants to show why their business exists, how it is currently funded, and how the grant will support future growth,” Bumble APAC Marketing Director Michelle Battersby told Marie Claire magazine.


    Authors
    Sasha R

    Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

