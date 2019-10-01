A

Diversity and inclusion at the workplace: Bengaluru hosts its first Dive In chapter

On September 26, Bengaluru hosted its first edition of Dive In, a global conference to discuss diversity and inclusion at the workplace. It saw expert speakers and panelists such as Aruna Newton, Nirmala Menon, and Akkai Padmashali.

By Sasha R
1st Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Although many workplaces in India claim to be inclusive and have a diverse set of employees, the question of authenticity remains. Are conversations around topics considered taboo encouraged? Can employees from the LGBTQIA+ community be themselves without fear? Are women taken seriously and given equal pay?


Since its inception in 2015, Dive In has held four editions across 33 countries, and aims to enable people and raise awareness beyond traditional descriptions among firms.


The themes of the event included gender and cultural diversity, conscious and unconscious bias, disability inclusion, women in leadership, mental health, and generational diversity.


In a panel discussion titled “Beyond numbers: why a culture of inclusion is imperative” which aimed to talk about being inclusive of people from all walks of life even when there is no tangible data available on the number of people from certain communities, Aruna Newton, Global Head, Diversity and Inclusion, Infosys, said,

“Inclusion could have a different definition for an individual and a group. It takes a lot to make every person in the world feel included. Equal opportunity at the workplace is still a big challenge in the country. The idea is to create playing fields that allows everyone to play a part of and creating context for someone to participate. And that’s when inclusion begins.”
Dive In 1

(L-R) Nirmala Menon, Suresh Ramdas, Aruna Netwon, Shreya Krishnan (Moderator)

Emphasising on the need for a truly inclusive workplace, panelists Nirmala Menon, Founder, Interweave Consulting and Suresh Ramdas, India LGBTQ lead, HP spoke about respecting every employee and listening to their needs, although they may seem trivial. Suresh Ramdas also spoke about the positive effect on every existing and future employee caused by a change made at the request of one or a small number of employees, taking the example of creating gender-neutral restrooms.


Speaking at a panel discussion titled “The business of diversity and inclusion,” Raji Arun, HR Director, AIG said, “We need to have the intent and acceptance when it comes to diversity and inclusion. This event on its own shows our intent towards living happily in a much diverse world.” She added that AIG has developed Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) that act as a platform for people to come together and work towards achieving inclusion.


Addressing the issue of exclusion of the transgender community, social activist Akkai Padmashali said,


“The transgender community struggles with social rejection. Our family, friends, siblings and institutions around us do not accept us or make us feel included. We are made to feel lower than the untouchables. We just want to enjoy the basic rights that every human has – access to education, earn enough to take care of ourselves, own a house. We as a community are fighting against so many phobias.”
Akkai Padmashali

Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali

Speaking to HerStory, transgender activist Akkai Padmashali addressed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 which, if passed in the Rajya Sabha, will enable district magistrates to judge a transgender person based on whether they have undergone sex reassignment surgery, and doesn't address any government welfare schemes meant for the transgender community:


“If we state that we identify with a certain gender, we are that gender, whether we have had surgery or not. We will resist and agitate against the bill so that it doesn’t get passed in the Rajya Sabha. If it is passed, it means the current government doesn’t respect democracy, constitutionality, or morality. We will definitely stand to have the bill rejected.”

She also spoke about discrimination within the LGBTQIA+ community:


“People degrade transgender men. They also undermine traditional transgender communities like the hijra and jogappa. They also make sexist comments about lesbian women. To tackle this, we as a community need to be more interactive and gather together. For example, some people ask me to refer to them by gender-neutral pronouns like they/them/theirs, and as an activist I learn, practise and adopt that.”


The event also saw Pinky Chandran, Co-founder, Radio Active CR 90.4 and Satish Kumar, an openly gay accounts analyst at Swiss Re sharing their personal journeys. There was also a gender inequality report by Swiss Re presented at the event.


The Dive In festival in Bengaluru was attended by more than 100 participants including CEOs, CHROs, Diversity and Inclusion teams and HR professionals across India.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

Workplaces should be family-friendly, not just women-friendly, says JobsForHer

Also Read

How this entrepreneur is empowering women with her financial advice app


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sasha R

Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

India has over 120 women YouTubers with more than 1 million subscribers

Press Trust of India

This 14-year-old Odisha girl has developed a cheap method of cleaning waste water

Think Change India

At 23, this woman gave up her 9 to 5 corporate job to travel around the world

Rekha Balakrishnan

How a housewife built a Rs 10 Cr business from an investment of Rs 50,000

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
Coding bootcamp Lambda School is betting on India; Flipkart and Amazon on yet another blockbuster sale
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Jamaican runner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce becomes first mum to win 100m world title

Sasha R

These women from Aseem Shakti are empowering themselves by producing instant wear sarees with invisible pockets

Tanvi Dubey

Life may have lost its predictability, but there is a lot of excitement - Shalini Gupta, spouse of entrepreneur Ashish Bhatia

Anjali Sharma

This woman quit her job against her family’s wishes and built a multi-crore business

Ramarko Sengupta

World Vegetarian Day: Meet the celebrities who have made vegetarianism a way of life

Rekha Balakrishnan

On singer-actor Julie Andrews’ birthday, these inspirational quotes will motivate you to live life to the fullest

Rekha Balakrishnan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Oct 04 2019

South India Developer Fest

Tanjore
Fri Oct 04 2019

India Content Leadership Awards and Conference - ICL 2019

New Delhi
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai