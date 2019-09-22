A

10 inspirational quotes by artist Frida Kahlo to help you find strength in times of pain and suffering

Inspirational quotes from the famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo renowned for her surrealist self-portraits. Her life was riddled with difficulty and sorrow. but she channelled it.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
22nd Sep 2019
Frida Kahlo

Famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was renowned for her surrealist self-portraits. Born Magdalena Carmen Frieda Kahlo Calderón in 1907, Kahlo hailed from an upper middle class background. Her life was riddled with difficulty  and sorrow. She contracted polio at the age of six and was ostracised by children in her school for having a “peg leg”.


At the age of 18, she was involved in a near-fatal automobile accident that left her bed ridden for three years. At 22, she married Diego Rivera. Their marriage was tumultuous and they got divorced and married again.


In 1953, her leg was amputated because of gangrene that she contracted during an unnecessary surgery. In her lifetime she has 30 surgeries in total. The following year, she died aged only 47.


Her life of chronic physical and emotional pain inspired her paintings. She channeled her pain into her art and used is as a medium to speak about her experience with pain. Through her artwork, she transformed into an international superstar and pop icon.

So, here are 10 quotes by the feminist artist that will inspire you to find strength in times of pain and suffering.

“Nothing is absolute. Everything changes, everything moves, everything revolves, everything flies and goes away.”


"Nothing is worth more than laughter. It is strength to laugh and to abandon oneself, to be light.”


“Pain, pleasure and death are no more than a process for existence. The revolutionary struggle in this process is a doorway open to intelligence.” 


“I am my own muse. The subject I know best. The subject I want to better.”


“I think that little by little I’ll be able to solve my problems and survive.”


“Don’t build a wall around your own suffering - it may devour you from the inside”


“I used to think I was the strangest person in the world, but then I thought there are so many people in the world. There must be someone just like me who feels bizarre and flaws in the same way as I do”


“I must fight with all my strength so that the little positive things that my health allows me to do might be pointed toward helping the revolution. The only real reason for living.” 


Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman
An avid learner, Nirandhi thinks that life is too short a time for mankind to completely comprehend life. She is passionate about telling stories that will make a difference. She engages with topics like gender equality, sport and society and politics.

