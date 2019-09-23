A

Woman entrepreneur from Odisha awarded in China for groundbreaking anti-cancer innovation

Earlier this month, Dr Nusrat Sanghamitra, scientist and Founder of CyCa OncoSolutions, was awarded at the She Loves Tech Global Startup Competition 2019, in Beijing, for her innovation in anti-cancer drug delivery.

By Sasha R
23rd Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

On September 14, CyCa OncoSolutions, founded by Dr Nusrat Sanghamitra, won the third prize at the She Loves Tech Global Startup Competition 2019 held in Beijing. Based in Odisha, the startup has developed a 'path-breaking cancer drug delivery device'. 


Dr Nusrat Sanghamitra

Dr Nusrat Sanghamitra receiving the award

Mentored by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), CyCa OncoSolutions has been hailed as a breakthrough in cancer treatment. It started operations from KIIT-TBI Bhubaneswar, and recently moved to NCL Innovation Park, Pune. It also has an Irish branch, which operates from University College, Cork.


The startup has developed an 'efficient, non-toxic invitro and in vivo' delivery method to combat cancer. It works through a nano-technology driven molecular drilling device and directly delivers anti-cancer medicines to the affected cells. It is expected to cause very little harm to the unaffected cells and display fewer side effects


Dr Nusrat says this technology can sharply bring down the economic and social cost of managing cancer, which is a major issue with public healthcare systems around the world. It is capable of improving the quality of life for nearly 15 million cancer patients across the globe.


Initially a researcher and scientist in chemistry, Dr Nusrat was determined to find a better anti-cancer drug with fewer side effects. She eventually shifted her research to protein engineering, biophysics, and cell biology, and ventured into entrepreneurship. Speaking about her journey, she says,


“Entrepreneurship is not just a career option. It is a way of life. It’s a mindset that strives to make a difference in people’s life and to make a positive impact on society by one’s professional and personal endeavours.”


The startup had previously won the first prize at the She Loves Tech India meet organised by KSUM in Kochi last month. Following this, Dr Nusrat attended a four-day boot camp in Beijing and subsequently made her way to the global summit.


Startups from Germany and the US bagged the first and second prizes respectively at the summit, which saw a total of 15 women-led enterprises from around the world for the final round.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Also Read

How this woman entrepreneur is saving lives by raising awareness about ovarian cancer

Also Read

From conversational AI to digital transformation, these women entrepreneurs talk about tech-ena...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sasha R

Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the youngest IAS officer to be appointed to a CM's office

Think Change India

Know your rights: 10 laws that protect women and their rights

Tanvi Dubey

10 inspirational quotes by artist Frida Kahlo to help you find strength in times of pain and suffering

Nirandhi Gowthaman

This scientist-turned-entrepreneur sold her apartment to fund her green farming solutions startup

Rekha Balakrishnan
Daily Capsule
Flipkart brings festive cheer to NE ahead of Big Billion Days (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Abandoned at 7 for being a transwoman to winning Miss World Diversity thrice in a row – the journey of Naaz Joshi

Tanvi Dubey

Struck by polio at 1.5 years, this Sivakasi-based woman entrepreneur fought the odds to start Guna’s Quilling and achieve success

Rekha Balakrishnan

Woman entrepreneur from Odisha awarded in China for groundbreaking anti-cancer innovation

Sasha R

Meet 3 women whose 15-second videos on TikTok have taken India by storm

Tanvi Dubey

India’s first Mills & Boon author Milan Vohra blends romance with music in her new book, 'Our Song'

Rekha Balakrishnan

10 inspirational quotes by artist Frida Kahlo to help you find strength in times of pain and suffering

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu Sep 26 2019

'Forging Links, Leveraging Networks- Reaching Out 2019’

Bangalore
Thu Sep 26 2019

everywoman Forum- India

Mumbai
Thu Sep 26 2019

India Affiliate Summit

Gurugram
Fri Sep 27 2019

CAHOTECH 2019

CHENNAI