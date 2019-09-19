That women are multi-taskers is an understatement. They juggle their jobs with their tasks at home and make sure every responsibility is met, to the best of their abilities.





For women smart enough to do multiple jobs, separate from their small businesses, the MENSA (Myntra Extended Network Through Store Activation) network shows them how to make use of their extra hours and earn an income.





With increasing awareness about the 'Mensa Network', which already comprises more than 12,000 kirana stores and small shops, there are a lot of new local retailers who join the network every day, including women.





These women may be taking tuitions, running dance studios, small apparel shops, stationery shops, tailor shops or in the beauty business, but with MENSA, they also get the opportunity to earn extra.





For women who were on the verge of winding up their traditional businesses, this initiative has given them a new lease of life. The partner stores earn up to Rs. 15,000 per month on average, which increases according to the volume of deliveries, which eventually strengthens their revenue.





Amar Nagaram, Head - Myntra Jabong, tells HerStory, “The partnership with Kirana stores has added an impetus to our extensive delivery services across India and showcases the positive impact that MENSA (Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation) has created. MENSA comprises kirana stores who have a good understanding of their local areas, making them efficient partners for delivery."





He adds, "We have partnered with over 12,500 kirana stores across the country which helps in delivering 70 percent of the orders. Through our association with Kirana stores, we have been able to provide a seamless delivery experience to our consumers. The programme, in turn, is helping to provide our partners with an additional revenue stream while offering the flexibility of time.”





Four women partners of Myntra’s MENSA Network tells us how being delivery persons has given then an additional income to look forward to, and support their families.

P Bhavani

Bhavani (39) from Hyderabad is a mother of two and runs her own consultancy business, Kruttika Consultancy. As part of it, she does the last-mile delivery for Myntra as a door-to-door delivery person. Besides this, she also runs a home beauty service and is a qualified beautician.





She has been with Myntra for the past two years and puts in two to three hours of work every day.





“I try to finish off my work in the morning hours after my children leave for school so that I can take up appointments for my beauty services later. Since my work centres around a 3 km radius, I can deliver up to 60 packages in a day, especially during peak seasons,” says Bhavani.





“Being part of the Mensa network, I feel, is the best to supplement my income and also help my family. These days, it’s not enough that one person works, both husband and wife must contribute to the family,” she adds.

Taslima Khatun

Taslima Khatun from Kolkata is a 24-year-old graduate who also takes tuitions for school children, besides being a delivery partner for Myntra.





“When I was told women could be delivery persons too, I applied for the job at Myntra. During the training period, I realised that it is not a difficult job,” says Taslima.





She has been working with Myntra for the past nine months now and completes around 50 deliveries in a day.





“The response of the people around me has been very positive. When I go to deliver packages at offices and homes, people are excited to see a female delivery person. They are very supportive and encouraging. Also, with this extra income, I can help my family,” she adds.





Taslima has never felt that the job was beneath that of a graduate. “Every job has its value,” she says.

Saritha Rajender

Saritha Rajender, Myntra’s last-mile delivery person based in Hyderabad is 38 years old and has been a state-level basketball player. She coaches students in basketball twice a week, apart from being a delivery person for Myntra.





“I studied only up to the tenth standard, so it was difficult for me to get a job,” she says, adding, “I started coaching students in basketball soon after my marriage.”





When her brother informed her that Myntra was hiring female delivery persons, she thought of applying for the job. The main reason was to supplement the family income and secure a good future for her son who is in the Xth standard.





“It’s been three years since I joined Myntra. I work for three hours each day, make 30-40 deliveries and earn around Rs 10,000 in a month, which varies according to the season. I also continue with the basketball coaching twice a week,” Saritha says.





“I want to continue in this job and also encourage other women to become delivery persons. I want to tell them there is nothing to be ashamed of in being one. It’s just like another job that gives you an income,” she says.

Priyanka Adak

Twenty-three-year-old Priyanka Adak from Kolkata had to leave her studies after completing the first year of her Bachelor’s degree because her family could not afford her education.





She started taking tuitions for children, worked at a call centre for a bit before joining Myntra as a delivery person three years ago.





“When I heard women were being recruited at Myntra, I applied and got the job. I work from 9 am to 5.30 pm and complete around 40 deliveries on a given day,” she says.





By being a delivery person, Priyanka is happy to earn around Rs 9,000 a month. This way, she can also support her family.





“I am very happy to do this job with the support of my family. I am glad I can also play a small part in supplementing its income,” she adds.





When asked whether she would like to go back to studying, she says it would be difficult to handle education and a job together. “Right now, I want to continue in the job,” she says.









