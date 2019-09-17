A

Top 100 cos may achieve 50:50 gender balance by 2027: Study

If companies continue to increase the women in their workforce then gender balance may be a reality by 2027.

By Press Trust of India
17th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Women's representation is expected to get a 50-50 gender balance by 2027, if the 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) continue to increase the number of women workforce, according to a study.


The representation of women rose from 31 per cent in 2018 to 33 per cent in 2019, the fourth edition of Working Mother and Avtar 100 BCWI 2019 revealed.


The 100 Best Companies together employ over 4.9 lakh (half a million) women professionals in the current year, 2019, and as per the projections these companies will get to a 50-50 gender balance by 2027, it added.


The study is based on the response from the 100 Best Companies for women in India, who were chosen based on their policy framework towards women's career enablement.


"It is heartening to note that a milestone, originally envisaged as taking several decades to achieve, is now less then a decade away. The vanguard leadership of the companies participating in the Best Companies initiative has ensured that it is possible to achieve a 50-50 gender balance," AVTAR Group founderpresident, Saundarya Rajeshsaid.


By utilising data about effectiveness of measures, companies are now very strategic about gender inclusion, which has translated into rapid results, Rajeshsaid.


The study also revealed that women's hiring, as of 2019, is the highest in the professional services and consulting industry at 44 per cent, followed by BFSI sector at 41 per cent and IT at 36 per cent.


Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector is poised to continue hiring women, the hiring rate is likely to go up to 42 per cent, by 2020, it added.


Substantiating the higher employability of women and their retention potential, the attrition rates of women are lower than that of men at all levels in the corporate hierarchy in 2019, it revealed.


At the corporate executive level, the attrition rates of men are almost double that of women, the study added.


Further, it found that 80 per cent of the top 10 and 53 per cent of 100 best companies have formal programmes for returning women or second career women.


In 2017, 40 per cent had a formal second career programmes, which rose to 51 per cent in 2018, and going by the trends, by 2025, all the 100 Best Companies will have formal programmes to identify and hire second career women (women returning after breaks), which shows the rising conviction in corporate India in the talent potential of women on career breaks, it added.


It said as gender pay parity is of utmost importance, 86 per cent of these companies have mechanisms to measure and benchmark gender pay equity, showing that 100 Best companies consider pay parity as a very important pre- requisite for gender inclusion.


While in 2016, 14 per cent of top 10 per cent earners in the 100 Best were women, this stands at 16 per cent in 2019, it added.



Also Read

Why we are far away from achieving gender equality

Also Read

Facebook plans to double women workforce globally in the next five years


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    From Rs 8 lakh to Rs 2.4 cr in 2 years - how this single mum and woman entrepreneur grew her organic beauty startup

    Sasha R

    How a housewife from Haryana became a top Flipkart seller earning Rs 8 lakhs a month

    Tenzin Pema

    Backed by Priyanka Chopra, dating app Bumble announces $5,000 grant for women entrepreneurs

    Sasha R

    How a daughter scaled her mother’s part-time business to a multi-crore one

    Ramarko Sengupta
    Daily Capsule
    India’s growing app economy; In conversation with NTT Data CTO Kris Fitzgerald
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Meet these 5 interior designers who are creating meaningful spaces

    Nirandhi Gowthaman

    Why this jewellery startup is a favourite with celebs like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Huma Qureshi

    Sasha R

    How a chance video call led to the birth of this profitable baby-proofing startup

    Ramarko Sengupta

    From Superwoman to super host: YouTube star Lilly Singh debuts on NBC with late-night show

    Rekha Balakrishnan

    Gender equality can help mitigate climate change effectively, say reports

    Nirandhi Gowthaman

    Long way to go says Deepika Padukone on mental health awareness

    Press Trust of India

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Thu Sep 19 2019

    APAC Invest Summit

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    BLOCKCHAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT INDIA - 2019

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai