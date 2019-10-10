A

10 motivational quotes by actor Taapsee Pannu that will remind you to live life on your own terms

There’s a lot we can learn from actor Taapsee Pannu’s outspokenness and her outlook on life.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
6th Oct 2019
Be it in reel life or real life, Taapsee Pannu stands out for her honest and outspoken approach to life, and is not one to mince words when it comes to issues close to her heart. The multi-faceted actor has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. 


Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee worked as a software professional before becoming a model and actress. She took up acting to try something new, and did not expect to make a career out of it. Apart from acting, she also loves sports, and the 32-year-old can be seen cheering for her team Pune Seven Aces at the Badminton Premier League. 


Here are 10 quotes by Taapsee Pannu that will  motivate you to live your life on your own terms, be badass and honest to yourself.


“Either I choose to behave or live a life of someone else, or I choose to be myself and live the life the way I want.”


“There is no way everyone will approve of what you’re wearing. So just do what makes you happy.”


“There are so many fish in the ocean. I had to be a different kind of fish.”


“I am an outsider. I was never offered the kind of roles where I could play the glamorous diva, because there are already so many of them doing it - and doing it well. So I had to bring to the table much more than just looking good.”


“I don’t regret a single decision of mine. Even if I made mistakes, they helped me evolve.”


“Truth is, I’m less heroine and more the ‘hero’ in my story and for some that’s a bitter pill to swallow, but then that’s tough… because I’m not going anywhere.”


“We have to jump into the competition and prove ourselves every moment.”

 

“I never regret or sit back and think that I shouldn’t have said something. There are a lot of people who tell me that you shouldn’t say this or that or should keep quiet, and I really think that I can either be true to my conscience or can live a fake life by staying quiet.”

 

“I always find a reason to be happy before I sleep. For me, happiness is a choice that is in your hands.”


“As long as I get to do the kind of work I want to do, I am okay with being a Z-lister.”



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman
An avid learner, Nirandhi thinks that life is too short a time for mankind to completely comprehend life. She is passionate about telling stories that will make a difference. She engages with topics like gender equality, sport and society and politics.

