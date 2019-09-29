Greta Thunberg, 16, has become the face of the growing youth movement demanding global climate action. The climate activist who started ‘Fridays for Future’ school strikes a year ago in Sweden has now turned global, demanding governments to take drastic measures to cut back on carbon emissions.





Greta is open about her Asperger’s Syndrome and is known for her ability to not mince her words and her bracing speech. Her recent speech at the UN Climate Summit was emotive and daring.





She took on world leaders saying, “I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet, you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. Yet, I am one of the lucky ones. People are suffering.”





Her impassioned plea is resonating with people across the globe. She is also promoting long-term sustainable methods of living, refuses to fly to summits, using trains and carbon-free boats to travel to other countries.





We bring you quotes from Greta Thunberg as a reminder of the climate emergency we face and hope that it will motivate you to make changes for the planet.













"We deserve a safe future. And we demand a safe future. Is that really too much to ask?"





"We need to get angry and understand what is at stake. And then we need to transform that anger into action and to stand together united and just never give up."





"Many people say that Sweden is just a small country, and it doesn't matter what we do, but I have learned you are never too small to make a difference."









"It is still not too late to act. It will take a far-reaching vision, it will take courage, it will take fierce, fierce determination to act now, to lay the foundations where we may not know all the details about how to shape the ceiling. In other words, it will take cathedral thinking. I ask you to please wake up and make changes required possible.”





"We cannot solve a crisis without treating it as a crisis. And if solutions within the system are so impossible to find, then maybe we should change the system itself."





"Sometimes we just simply have to find a way. The moment we decide to fulfil something, we can do anything. And I’m sure the moment we start behaving as if we were in an emergency, we can avoid climate and ecological catastrophe. Humans are very adaptable: we can still fix this. But the opportunity to do so will not last for long. We must start today. We have no more excuses."









"We children are doing this to wake the adults up. We children are doing this for you to put your differences aside and start acting as you would in a crisis. We children are doing this because we want our hopes and dreams back."





"We aren’t destroying the biosphere because we are selfish. We are doing it simply because we are unaware."





"Humanity is now standing at a crossroads. We must now decide which path we want to take. How do we want the future living conditions for all living species to be like?"









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)











