Women-first social networking platform Bumble India aims to raise $15,000 in support of Safetipin, an online data collection platform striving for women’s safety, to help create safe urban spaces for women across the country.





Priti Joshi, Vice President Strategy, Bumble

Bumble plans to raise money from every match made on the platform's three modes for networking – Bizz, Date, and BFF. The new initiative in support of Safetipin looks to continue Bumble's goal of empowering women by allowing them the opportunity to feel safe in their daily lives.





Safetipin, founded by Kalpana Vishwanath, is a crowdsourced app that allows users to check the safety of a location.





Bumble, founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, now has over 70 million users connecting for dating, friendship, and professional networking.





Bumble’s association with Safetipin is aimed at supporting them in their efforts to build a stronger and inclusive community for women. Priti Joshi, Vice-President of Strategy at Bumble, said, adding,





“Our goal has always been to use technology to create an inclusive and empowering experience for women to connect and be themselves. There was no better time than this festive season to work with the amazing team at Safetipin to help identify a secure and empowered environment for Bumble users in real life.”

Kalpana Vishwanath, Safetipin

Safetipin also works to make cities safer by providing the crowdsourced data to governments so that they can improve public spaces. Sharing her views on the partnership with Bumble, the founder of Safetipin said,





“Both Bumble and Safetipin’s goals have always been to empower women, and this new initiative takes it one step further by allowing women the opportunity to be change-makers in their daily lives. We’re excited to see how the donation from Bumble will help us map out cities to provide more women in India with information and education around safety in areas around them. We plan to put in the donation to take our initiative to one to two new cities so that we can expand our reach and awareness.”





(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)







