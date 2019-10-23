A

PV Sindhu and Deepika Padukone support PM Modi’s #BharatKiLakshmi campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the #BharatKiLakshmi campaign to honour the achievements of women across the country. PV Sindhu and Deepika Padukone took to Twitter to show their support for the campaign.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
23rd Oct 2019
Bharat ki Lakshmi campaign


Badminton player PV Sindhu and actor Deepika Padukone have joined hands with the #BharatKiLakshmi campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both of them took to Twitter to share a video supporting the campaign on October 22.


The #BharatKiLakshmi campaign was announced by the Prime Minister during the 57th episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio show on September 29 . 


During Diwali, people welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes as she is considered the harbinger of prosperity and happiness. However, this Diwali the Prime Minister wishes that people celebrate and highlight the achievements of women from various fields who have worked for the public good. 


"Daughters are considered as Lakshmi in our culture. Can't we felicitate daughters in our villages and cities by holding public programmes?" he said. 

He asked people to share inspirational stories of achievements and contributions of women around them on social media using the hashtag #BharatKiLakshmi.


"Encouraging Bharat ki Lakshmi means strengthening the path to success of the country and its people," he added. He also referenced the success of his ‘selfie with daughter’ campaign to remind people to share as many stories as possible. 


In the video, PV Sindhu and Deepika are seen narrating the stories of their struggles and achievements. The video also shares the incredible and inspiring story of Sindhutai Sapkal, a well-known social worker and child rights activist who runs the Sanmati Bal Niketan Sanstha. 


The Prime Minister in response to the shuttler’s tweet praised Sindhu and Deepika on Twitter. 



Apart from social media, people can participate in the campaign by uploading written works, photographs and videos on the official website of the campaign and get featured on the #BharatkiLakshmi Hall of Fame. Currently, there are 326 entries on the website. 



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman

