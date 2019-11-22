First woman pilot of Indian Navy to join ops on Dec 2

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year.

By Press Trust of India
22nd Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Shivangi Singh, Naval pilot

First woman pilot of Indian Navy will join Naval operations in Kochi on December 2, 2019 two days before the Navy Day.


The first woman pilot, Lieutenant Shivangi, will join naval operations on completion of operational training in Kochi on December 2, 2019.


"Shivangi will graduate to become the first female pilot of Indian Navy. She hails from Muzzafarpur, Bihar and completed her schooling from DAV Public School, Muzzafarpur," the source told PTI.


She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year.


The Navy's Aviation branch has had women officers operating as air traffic control officers and as 'observers' in the aircraft who are responsible for communication and weapons, the source said.


Shivangi, who had been undergoing training at the Southern Naval Command here, will get authorisation on December 2, 2019 to fly Dornier aircrafts.


The Navy will have its first woman pilot trained by Navy to make first cockpit entry on December 2, the source said without elaborating.




Also Read

Flt Lt Bhawana Kanth becomes first woman fighter pilot in Indian Air Force




  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From an investment of Rs 70,000 to Rs 32 lakh revenue in 2 years: how this former lawyer found success in fashion, art, and craft

Sujata Sangwan

Meet the 22-year-old woman who quit her job in the US and came back to ‘rebrand’ India’s culture

Ramarko Sengupta

Football for women's empowerment: how Tanaz Mohammed is changing the game for hundreds of young girls

Sasha R

How this housewife became a top seller on Myntra and made Rs 3.4 Cr this year

Rekha Balakrishnan
Daily Capsule
Book free rides on this taxi app by watching ad videos (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

12 Inspiring Scarlett Johansson quotes to help you become a superhero in real life

Nirandhi Gowthaman

This woman entrepreneur established tech platforms with the aim to create kinder content

Rekha Balakrishnan

Footballer Ngangom Bala Devi is attending a week-long trial at Scottish Rangers FC

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan win gold at shooting World Cup

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Reading between the lines: Here’s a look at the top 2019 books for women

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet Swiggy’s first transgender employee, Samyuktha Vijayan

Sasha R

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore