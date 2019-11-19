12 inspirational quotes by Sushmita Sen on why you should celebrate yourself

On Sushmita Sen’s birthday, we bring you quotes by the actor that will inspire you to put yourself first.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
19th Nov 2019
As Miss Universe and later as an actor, Sushmita Sen has broken the glass ceiling, is vocal about being independent, adoption, dating, social issues, and stereotypes that women face. 


As an 18 year old, she won the Femina Miss India title in 1994 and then became the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title later that year. Since then, the actress has been in the spotlight and has acted in Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali films. Born on November 19, 1975, she celebrates her 44th birthday today. 

Here are some quotes from the actor that will inspire you celebrate yourself.


sushmita sen quote 1

“Arm yourself with knowledge. It will be your greatest strength one day.”


“Carve your own way, choose not to drift along.”


“Remember your dream… Do one thing that scares you everyday,”

“The only way to go beyond things is to go through them.”


“Work hard, command results, demand nothing.”
Sushmita sen quotes

“I am a very content person but I am never satisfied. And that drives me.”


“Everything begins and ends with us in very many ways. And being a little selfish is not a bad thing. Denying you’re is.”

“I like winning, its an old habit. But I don’t like rat races.”


“I do a Main Hoon Na and they’re like “Great! She’s arrived!” and then I do a Chingari which they hate! But as an actor I’ve experimented and I’m not ashamed of anything I’ve done.”

“I don’t know what “enough” is but as long as I do everything I choose to do with everything I got, that to me is being successful.”



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra make it to world's most admired women list




