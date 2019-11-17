12 inspirational quotes by women entrepreneurs on success

In preparation for Women's Entrepreneurship Day on November 19, HerStory brings to you quotes by women entrepreneurs on achieving success and building successful businesses.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
17th Nov 2019
Every year on November 19, women entrepreneurs are celebrated and remembered. Started by Wendy Diamond, founder of Animal Fair magazine, the days is recognised by the United Nations and celebrated at their headquarters too.


Women entrepreneurs are driving change in various sectors, businesses, and industries, and rightfully deserve to be celebrated. The day is also a reminder that we need to foster talent and help enable women from all across the globe, from different strata and backgrounds into the arena.


At HerStory, we continue to bring you the stories of women entrepreneurs, and today we bring to you quotes by successful entrepreneurs on achieving success.


Kiran Mazumdar Shaw quote


"When the going gets tough for me, I try and slow down for a few days to replenish the energy! When it's all too overwhelming, I take one day at a time and remember why I do what I do. And that charges me right back up to get to it again!" - Rashi Narang, Heads up for Tails 

 

"I believe that when faced with tough times, one should focus on taking one step at a time. Rushing things may result in failure or cause more complications. Sit back and introspect the situation with a calm head and plan your next move. Slowly and gradually, you’ll be able to understand the root cause of the issue and come up with a solution to overcome it in the most effective way." - Uppma Virdi, Chai Walli


"As an entrepreneur the journey initially starts with your dreams and ambitions and over a period of time it turns into a collective dream of your team and you. When the vision of your organisation is owned by your leadership team and you, it’s extremely motivating and it pushes you even harder, cause then there is no room for failure." - Tanuja Gomes, Furtados

 

“Don’t just point to the challenges. It is perceived as complaining and no one will listen. Instead, point to the solutions and act on them.” Shanu Mehta, MMC Convert 

 

“"Don’t take the safe path. You need to put your vulnerable self forward. We will fall and fail many times, but eventually, we’ll find the ability within ourselves to build, create, and empower. What’s important is that we stay fair through that journey and allow the movie to be the star and to get the glory. " - Mubina Rattonsey, Zero Gravity


“Entrepreneurship will take you to the darkest depths of despair. Its gut-wrenching, but remember that you signed up for it, so go ahead and enjoy it. Stop being serious, enjoy the moments and highs and lows. When dark days come, smile through those as well.” - Naiyya Saggi, BabyChakra.


“I started at the top in a non-existent industry. I had the great privilege to build the organization the way I wanted to. The important thing is to have a vision, clarity and the ability to mould people. It is also important to delegate enough so that people feel they have something worthwhile to do. Last, but most important, you have to encourage the teamwork ethic,” - Simone Tata, Trent Ltd.


“The two-year gap taught me to be self-dependent and gave me enough time to explore myself. I had also started helping others with starting up advice and this gave me the courage to start something of my own,” - Sakshi Gupta, Startupvisors


“Having  great work culture is not an option, it is a necessity” - Vani Kola, Kalaari Capital 


“If you are strong, focussed and passionate about what you want to do, everything falls into place” - Richa Kar, Zivame



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman

