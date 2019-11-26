Woman activist proceeding to Sabarimala temple attacked

Bindu Ammini, who created history by visiting Sabarimala temple last year was attacked by a member of a Hindu outfit using pepper or chilli spray outside the police commissionerate.

By Press Trust of India
26th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

A woman activist, who is part of a team headed for Sabarimala to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa Shrine, was allegedly attacked by a member of a Hindu outfit here on Tuesday.

Bindu Ammini, who created history by visiting Sabarimala temple last year following the Apex Court order, was part of the team led by gender rights activist Trupti Desai.


Sabarimala

Ammini was attacked by the member of a Hindu outfit using pepper or chilli spray outside the police commissionerate.

The man identified as Srinath Padmanabhan was taken into custody, police said. Visuals aired by TV channels showed her being attacked.

She has been taken to a hospital here, sources said. A large number of Ayyappa devotees gathered outside the commissionerate protested against Desai and other activists.

Earlier, Trupti Desai reached the city to proceed to Sabarimala to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine along with few other activists.

However, they were taken to the city police commissionerate as soon as they landed at the airport here.

Desai said they preferred November 26 to visit the shrine as it was the Constitution Day.

She said she has come up with the 2018 order of the Supreme Court permitting entry of women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.


"I will leave Kerala only after offering prayers at the shrine," the activist said.


The Pune-based Desai had made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the temple in November last year, weeks after the Supreme Court lifted the ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 and 50 from entering the famous shrine.

The Kerala government has decided not to allow women in the menstrual age group to the temple following the recent Supreme Court decision to review its earlier judgment.

Also Read

After Sabarimala, women not allowed to enter pandal in Birbhum for Kali Puja


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the 22-year-old woman who quit her job in the US and came back to ‘rebrand’ India’s culture

Ramarko Sengupta

'You’ll never be a real woman' and other things trans women are tired of hearing

Sasha R

Meet Anjali Kanthe, the braveheart nurse who saved numerous lives in the 26/11 terror attacks

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Are we suffering from the Imposter Syndrome?

Elsa Marie D' Silva
Daily Capsule
National Milk Day and India's Rs 9,168 billion dairy market
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet Anjali Kanthe, the braveheart nurse who saved numerous lives in the 26/11 terror attacks

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Climate change is affecting women's contributions in Asia and Africa: Study

Nirandhi Gowthaman

How this homemaker taught herself to make healthy snacks and tasted success with Gouri’s Goodies

Rekha Balakrishnan

1 in 3 women experience physical, sexual abuse: UN

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Why single women above 35 in India are saying ‘Yehi hai right choice, baby!’

Rekha Balakrishnan

Looking back at 2019: What we can learn from the most powerful voices of the year

Rekha Balakrishnan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore