This woman entrepreneur started up at the age of 25 with Rs 5k, clocks Rs 1 Cr turnover in 2 years

Tamanna Mordani is the co-founder of Envision, which brings famous international artistes to India. The woman entrepreneur also heads Thinkclusive, a brand solutions company.

By Rekha Balakrishnan
28th Nov 2019
In 2017, Tamanna Mordani was working for a company that hadn’t paid salaries for six months. For a person who planned everyday of her life diligently, she was clueless of what her next step in life would be.


This particular situation pushed her to take a leap of faith and start up with her then colleague Karan Badkar. Today she runs two companies: Envision, which focuses on bringing international entertainment artistes, IPs, and concept-based festivals to India, and Thinkclusive, a brand solutions outfit.


Tamanna Mordani

The duo began by investing just Rs 5,000 to draw up a basic contract for purchasing email IDs. They bagged their first consultancy project soon after from which they earned around Rs 1 lakh, which was further invested into company branding and stationery. Its turnover now stands for Rs 1 Cr.


There’s been no looking back since then, says Tamanna. The 27-year-old who hails from Shillong moved to Mumbai to pursue her graduation in Mass Communication with a specialisation in advertising and marketing from St Xavier’s College.

A dream she envisioned

“From pitching for big products from the dining table at home to working out of a dedicated office space, Envision has certainly become the dream we envisioned,” says Tamanna.

She says the thrill of entrepreneurship is different and has to be experienced to be believed. “When I was working for different organisations, I was happy but not 100 percent content. Sure, you get your money on time and have a functional life but there is no thrill to it. I always knew my calling was different and the words, ‘founder/owner’ carried in them the dream I always had.”


“We have two core offerings – we are in the business of brand solutions and work with clients to curate, create, and put together concept-driven events and launches. Our second startup is involved in booking some of the biggest international artistes for the Indian market and also franchises successful international IPs into India,” she adds.


Envision has hosted shows with artistes such as Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Timmy Trumpet, Nervo, and many more. The end of November will see the company introducing renowned DJ Afrojack to Hyderabad hoping to achieve a ticket audience of more than 8,000 people. Its target audience is anyone who actively follows the music space preferably between the age bracket of 20 and 45, an audience that wants to experience new concept-based events, pop-ups, and international IPs in their cities.


Thinkclusive executes for clients like Corona Sunset Sundowners pan-India, Budweiser, Chivas, Jacob’s Creek, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Raw Pressery, to name a few.

Roadblocks on the way to success

Tamanna Mordani

Tamanna is pragmatic in her reply when asked what her toughest moments have been so far:


“Starting out in a big city like Mumbai, which is also competitive and with almost nothing should be one of the lowest points I faced. Also, it would be about figuring a path for myself when I hit a roadblock. I would not call all defining moments as absolute success but as moments of fulfilment that remind me that I am doing something different.”

Envision has completed over 100 concept-based, large-scale concerts and events, and connected to over 200,000 individuals. Recently, Tamanna and Karan were also invited to speak at the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), one of the biggest global music conferences for the dance music industry.


While there are a number of companies that organise large-scale concerts, or book international talent, Tamanna says they don’t consider anyone as competition. “Our biggest competitor would be ourselves, and just making sure we get better and bigger by each year.”


Both Envision and Thinkclusive are bootstrapped and the founders are in talks to raise funding and expand the business. Their future plans are to grow the business exponentially and provide quality events and services to both brands and consumers.


“I believe if you are 100 percent committed and sure of what you want, if you invest in your personal belief system, all the hurdles you face only ensure you rise higher as you overcome them,” Tamanna says.


(Update: After the publication of this article, Tamanna has informed us that Thinkclusive has now been been consolidated into Envision.)


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)

Authors
Rekha Balakrishnan
After 20 years in the Middle East, Rekha is now trying to find her feet in Bengaluru. Passionate about women’s empowerment, mental health, and other social issues, she is excited about new stories waiting to be told.

