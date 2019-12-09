10 inspirational quotes from Dia Mirza on becoming an eco-conscious person

Dia Mirza has been a campaigner for the environment, wildlife conservation, child welfare, healthcare, and a lot of other social issues. As she celebrates her 38th birthday today, we bring you inspirational quotes from the actor on becoming a more eco-conscious person.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
9th Dec 2019
Dia Mirza has made consistent efforts to to be part of and draw attention to various issues and causes, especially relating to the environment and climate change. The actor, producer and entrepreneur has been the face of many environmental campaigns, works for the conservation of wildlife, child welfare, healthcare, and more social issues.


The Former Miss Asia Pacific, Dia has been a vocal campaigner for sustainable living for the past decade. In 2017, she was appointed the UN Environment's Goodwill Ambassador for India, joining the ranks of celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Angelina Jolie and Emma Watson who have been bestowed with the UN Environment's Goodwill Ambassador tag. She is also the brand ambassador for the Wildlife Trust of India. 


On her 38th birthday, we bring you quotes from Dia Mirza on the importance of the environment to inspire you on your path to becoming a more eco-conscious person.  


Dia Mirza quote 1


“Environmental issues will be the defining challenge of this era, and I am committed to helping the UN as a Goodwill Ambassador to do everything I can to provide a better future.”


"The issue (air pollution) needs to be solved urgently because it's impacting a serious number of lives and is a huge health hazard. To give an insight, out of 20 of the world's most polluted cities, 10 are in India."


“We need to become attentive to our consumption. We can make a huge difference by saying no to single-use plastic items like packaged water, straws, plastic bag, cutlery, and Styrofoam articles.”


"Sanitary napkins and diapers in our country are polluting the environment on a larger scale and that's why during periods I have stopped using sanitary napkins. As an actor, if I am saying this then it is a big thing because we also promote sanitary napkins. Whenever I get offers of sanitary napkins promotions, I clearly deny them."


dia mirza quote 2

"Firstly, they can bring in lifestyle changes and make better choices in everyday life by, for example, refusing or recycling plastic. Plastic toothbrush and plastic bottles are something we can replace and reuse. I myself have replaced my plastic toothbrush with a bamboo one. Also, I only use 100 percent biodegradable sanitary napkins now."


"You will start discovering many alternatives that are sustainable and good for environment, but it starts with seeing the plastic."


“If we want, we can reduce or end use of plastic in our everyday life with ease. For the purpose, I would like to share my personal choices and think that they may apply some of them in their lives... I don't use plastic earbuds and have replaced them with earbuds made of bamboo and cotton. I have replaced regular sanitary napkins, which are mostly made of plastics, with biodegradable napkins. I carry my personal metallic water bottle so that I can refill it wherever I get a filter. This has helped me say no to packaged plastic water bottles.”


"Over the years I have tried to engage as many minds as possible to understand that our planet and our country need the immediate involvement of all its citizens, so that we can take responsibility and make our world a better place to live in.”



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


