Kadipur women earn praise by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat for being self-reliant

The PM said these women were afflicted with poverty till recently, but after learning a new skill, they are now self-sufficient

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
30th Dec 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, has highlighted the efforts of women entrepreneurs from Phulpur and Kadipur. 


Women from Phulpur, a town in Allahabad, seeked the help of a women’s self-help group from Kadipur village in Allahabad, who made slippers, handicrafts, and candles for their livelihood. 


kandipur women

The group was started two years ago, when women from Bihar visiting the village encouraged the women of Kadipur to start a self-help group. 


Pallavi Parmar, who leads the group, says, “When a couple of other women also showed interest in the initiative, we pooled in money and formed a group of around 100 members.”


Within a few months of setting up the group, they began making slippers and started to earn a livelihood by working for a few hours everyday in the small unit. Two years in, the women of Kadipur and Phulpur are self-reliant and self-sufficient. 


“They were afflicted with poverty till recently, but after learning a new skill, they are now self-sufficient,” said the PM in his address. He added that these women have not only fortified their financial condition but also improved their standard of living. 


“I am grateful to PM Modi for mentioning the name of our village and acknowledging our efforts. The other women in the group are very happy after being praised for their efforts in ‘Mann ki Baat’,” says Pallavi. 


With the help of Gramin Ajivika Mission, a scheme under the National Rural Livelihood Mission implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development, a slipper manufacturing unit has been set up, where slippers are being made using modern machines. 


“Our group is trying to rope in more women and is encouraging them to lead a more respectful life,” says Manjoo, another member of the self-help group.


Lauding the efforts of these women, the Prime Minister also urged people to buy local goods and support local and small businesses. He incited Gandhi’s philosophy behind the Swadeshi movement and asked people to buy Indian products and buy locally-produced goods. 



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Authors
Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman

