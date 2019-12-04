Open Co-founder Mabel Chacko wins ‘Woman Leader in Fintech’ award

The award recognises Open Co-founder Mabel Chacko’s leadership position and her contributions to the fintech space.

By Rekha Balakrishnan
4th Dec 2019
Mabel Chacko, Co-founder and COO of Open, Asia’s largest growing neo-banking platform for SMBs and startups, has won the ‘Woman Leader in Fintech’ award at India Fintech Awards 2019 (IFTA) organised by the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) and the Fintech Forum. The award recognises Mabel Chacko’s leadership position and her contributions to the fintech space.


Mabel Chacko

As part of the award, 23 fintech startups from the US, Hungary, New Zealand, Israel, and Singapore were shortlisted from over 400 applications and had to present their product innovations in front of a panel of judges.

 

On being presented with the award, Mabel said, “I feel deeply honoured to have been bestowed with this great award. The support and encouragement given to entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs, is truly commendable. I was also pleased to meet other players from the world of fintech, both from India and overseas, which led to some really meaningful conversations.”

Founded in 2017, Open recently received $30 million in a Series B round, led by Tiger Global Management and Tanglin Venture Partners Advisors. The Open platform today has already grown to over 200,000 SMEs and processing over $6.5 billion in annualised transactions. The platform also adds over 35,000 SMEs every month, making it the fastest growing SME focused neobanking service globally.


Open Financial Technologies Pvt Ltd (www.bankopen.co) is an SME-focused neo-banking platform. Open is founded by serial entrepreneurs Anish Achuthan, Mabel Chacko, and Ajeesh Achuthan along with ex-TaxiforSure CFO Deena Jacob.


Authors
Rekha Balakrishnan
After 20 years in the Middle East, Rekha is now trying to find her feet in Bengaluru. Passionate about women’s empowerment, mental health, and other social issues, she is excited about new stories waiting to be told.

