This 53-year-old played the violin as doctors removed her brain tumour

Dagma Turner's surgery was planned by neurosurgeon consultant professor Keyoumars Ashkan and his team at King's College Hospital, London to preserve her ability to play the violin.

By Tenzin Norzom
21st Feb 2020
53-year-old Dagma Turner, a patient at King’s College Hospital, London played the violin while surgeons removed a tumour. The surgery was planned by neurosurgeon consultant professor Keyoumars Ashkan and his team to preserve her ability to play violin.


Dagma Turner

Image courtesy: NBC

Dagma expressed concerns over losing her ability to play the instrument and became the first patient to do so from nearly 400 brain tumour removal surgeries performed every year at the hospital, according to release.


A video of the surgery process taken by one of the surgeons is making its round on social media platforms.

Ashkan, the brain tumour specialist also holds a degree in music and is an accomplished pianist took the unusual approach. He ensured areas of the Dagmar’s brain responsible for delicate hand movement and coordination  which are crucial components when playing violin were not damaged during the millimetre-precise procedure. Her brain was carefully mapped to identify the areas two hours prior to the operation. 


“The violin is my passion; I’ve been playing since I was 10 years old. The thought of losing my ability to play was heart-breaking but, being a musician himself, Prof Ashkan understood my concerns. Thanks to him and the team, I’m hoping to be back with my orchestra very soon,” she said.

The surgeons confirmed removal of over 90 percent of the tumour, including all the areas suspicious of aggressive activity, while retaining full function in her left hand.


A former management consultant from the Isle of Wight, she was diagnosed in 2013 with a large grade 2 (slow growing) glioma after suffering a seizure during a symphony. 


Since then, Dagmar continued playing in Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra and various choral societies while undergoing biopsy and later radiotherapy to keep the tumour from growing. 


Discharged three days post the operation, Dagmar will continue to be monitored by her local hospital.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)




