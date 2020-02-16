12 inspirational quotes by women that will move you deeply

Some people and their words leave a deep impact on us. Here are some quotes by famous women that have moved us deeply.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
16th Feb 2020
Words and sentences have a power to express, but also to emote reactions of readers and listeners. Some phrases and quotes inspire us and move us so deeply that they remain etched in memory forever. Like Paulo Coelho’s “When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.”


Some people's words bring together emotions and wisdom that move us to ponder deeply.


Here are some quotes that moved us deeply and gave us a fresh perspective on life and more:


MICHELLE WILLIAMS QUOTE
“Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.” - Maya Angelou, poet.


"I don’t think of all the misery but of the beauty that still remains.” – Anne Frank.


“The more you know who you are, and what you want, the less you let things upset you.” – Stephanie Perkins, author.


“Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one’s courage.” – Anaïs Nin, essayist. 


“Knowing what must be done does away with fear.” – Rosa Parks, American civil rights activist. 


TONI MORRISON QUOTE
“Dead people receive more flowers than the living ones because regret is stronger than gratitude.” – Anne Frank.


“Many receive advice, only the wise profit from it.” –Harper Lee, author of To Kill a Mockingbird.


“Mistakes are part of the dues that one pays for a full life.” – Sophia Loren, actor.


“I took a deep breath and listened to the old bray of my heart. I am. I am. I am.” – Sylvia Plath, author.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


