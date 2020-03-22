Coronavirus: Air India appeals for respect towards crew rescuing Indians from abroad

National carrier Air India on Sunday said that it has been pulling out all stops to evacuate Indians stranded in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak of novel Coronavirus originated, as well as from Italian cities Milan and Rome which are the new epicentre of the outbreak.





However, the company issued a public statement explaining that “in many localities, vigilante Resident Welfare Associations and neighbours have started ostracising the crew."





According to the state-run carrier, the crew members were being obstructed from performing their duty and police members were called, “simply because the crew travelled abroad in the course of their duty.”





Air India assured that all the safety precautions were being followed. It stated that they were following protocol guidelines to handle passenger and self-care that were formulated back in January 2020.





In this light, the company said, “These vigilantes have conveniently forgotten that many a spouse, parent, sibling, child, near and dear one has been brought home safe, thanks to the heroic efforts of Air India crew."





Among them is captain Swati Raval, mother of a five-year-old child and Commander of the Air India 777, which flew to Rome to rescue 265 Indians stranded in the Italian capital.









Journalist Vishnu Som lauded Swati’s bravery and pointed out that the Resident Welfare Association has ignorantly targeted the crew. Actor and activist Swara Bhaskar called out that such acts were shameful.





She took to twitter and wrote,





"Shame on these petty, ill informed RWAs! Yeh balcony mein taali bajaayengey par jo log actually jaan par khelkar Coronavirus pandemic sey deshawasiyon ko bachaa rahey hain, unkey saath aisa karengey! Chheee! (They will clap from balcony but behave this way with those who are putting their lives at risk and saving the country)."





In the statement, the airline appealed to all the law enforcement agencies and asked them to ensure that the airline's crew members be treated with respect, courtesy, and freedom that they deserve as a citizen, especially as they are rescuing Indians stranded abroad in the places affected by the coronavirus pandemic.





