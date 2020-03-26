FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces economic relief for women in relief package for coronavirus

Women under Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala schemes to receive Rs 500 and free cooking gas for next three months under the relief package for poor hit by coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
26th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package for those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has affected at least 649 people and claimed 16 lives, according to the Ministry of Health. 


The relief package announced to help the “poorest of the poor” affected by the lockdown caused due to the novel coronavirus includes separate relief for poor women. 


Nirmala Sitharaman

File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

It includes direct benefit transfer (DBT) of Rs 500 per month for the next three months for 20 core women enrolled in the Jan Dhan Yojana. Women in the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala scheme to receive free cooking gas for three months to ensure food to 8.3 crore BPL families. Collateral free loans for self-help women groups have been doubled. They can get collateral free loans upto Rs 20 lakh, up from Rs. 10 lakh earlier. Seven crore households under the Deen Dayal National Livelihood Mission will be eligible to receive these benefits. 


"We have come with a package which will immediately take care of the welfare concerns of the poor and suffering workers, and those who need immediate help," said Sitharaman at a press briefing announcing the measures. 
Also Read

Govt to transfer Rs 2,000 under PM-KISAN scheme to 8.69 Cr farmers in April 1st week


Poor widows and senior citizens will be given an ex-gratia amount of Rs. 1000 for the next three months available in two installments. 


Apart from these measures for women, the Centre has announced measures for farmers, construction workers, people in the unorganised and organised and MNREGA workers. 


The stimulus includes Rs 50 lakh per person insurance cover for doctors, paramedic, healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak as well as 5 kg wheat or rice and 1 kg of preferred pulses for free every month for the next three months for 80 crore poor people through the Public Distribution System. 


The economic relief package is to help the poor tide over the 21 day lockdown to help prevent the spread of coronavirus that has been declared a pandemic by WHO. 


Nirmala Sitharaman is the head of an Economic Task Force set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week to work out a package for the economy hit by coronavirus.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Three women Harley-Davidson riders share how bike riding is more than just a passion

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Meet the women entrepreneurs earning in crores on Alibaba.com

Rekha Balakrishnan

15 inspirational quotes by Priyanka Chopra to make you think big

Tanvi Dubey

12 inspirational quotes by Sheryl Sandberg that will inspire every woman every day

Tanvi Dubey
Daily Capsule
India's consumption patterns in the time of coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This entrepreneur's network is helping women set up and scale their businesses

Nirandhi Gowthaman

These 15-year-olds have made Rs 3.75 lakh by helping undiscovered artists showcase and sell their works

Rekha Balakrishnan

These teenagers are showing the world that you can be a changemaker at any age

Tenzin Norzom

Meet 19-year-old Naina Adhikari who is making a splash on the Indian kayaking scene

Nirandhi Gowthaman

This musician-entrepreneur is providing a national platform to young artistes

Rekha Balakrishnan

Focusing on profitability in 2020, why investors should look closely at women-led startups

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru