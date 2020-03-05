Women's T20 World Cup: India enters maiden finals after semi-finals washout

India qualified for the T20 World Cup finals on the basis of a higher position in the points table.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
5th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Indian women’s cricket team advanced to the finals of the T20 World Cup after their semi-final match against England was washed-out in Sydney. The match was abandoned due to persistent rain, without a ball being bowled


India reached its maiden Women's T20 World Cup finals on the basis of a higher position in the points table. India, along with South Africa, are the only two teams with no losses in the group stage. 


Indian women's cricket team

Indian women's cricket team at T20 World Cup (Image courtesy: AFP)

Also Read

Here are 6 Indian women cricketers to look out for at the 2020 T20 World Cup


India finished on top of Group A with eight points after four wins in the group stage, whereas England finished second in Group B with six points. 


At the post match presentation, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur rued the ICC’s decision to not have reserve days. “It is unfortunate not to get a game due to the weather. But that's how the rules go. In future, it would be nice to have a reserve day. From day one, we knew we have to win all the games because if in case we don't get any play in the semifinals, it will be hard for us. Credit to the team, we wanted to win all the games and we did it," she said. 


The Australian Cricket Board had requested for reserve days even for the semi-finals but its request was turned down by the ICC.


Kaur's English counterpart Heather Knight also agreed with her saying, “Frustrating, didn’t want the World Cup to end this way but not much you can do about this. Would have been good to have a reserve day perhaps.”


India will play the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup finals on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It will face the winner of the second semi-final, which is between Australia and South Africa, which is slated for later in the day at the same venue, the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rain is forecasted for the entire day with the match scheduled to be played at 7 PM local time. If the second semi-final is also washed-out, the South African team will advance to the finals as it has a ranking over the Aussies. 


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Know your rights: 10 laws that protect women and their rights

Tanvi Dubey

Madhuri Kanitkar becomes third woman Lieutenant General of India

Tenzin Norzom

Women's Day: Asia’s first women airport firefighters display their prowess in Bengaluru

Tenzin Norzom

At 42, this Rajasthan woman braved odds, quit manual scavenging, and won the Padma Shri

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
How social commerce startups are taking India by storm
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[International Women's Day] Meet the Indian women helping Amazon Alexa build a voice-enabled world

Rekha Balakrishnan

Why 18-year-old basketball player Sanjana Ramesh never procrastinates

Tenzin Norzom

How Bharatanatyam helped this CFO-turned-investor hone her leadership skills

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Women's Day: Asia’s first women airport firefighters display their prowess in Bengaluru

Tenzin Norzom

Why should boys have all the fun? VCs are now turning to women entrepreneurs

Dr Apporva Ranjan Sharma

Meet the former journalist who now helps find and nurture young changemakers

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Mar 06 2020

The Economic Times presents Global Business Summit

New Delhi
Fri Mar 06 2020

Diversity & Inclusion Summit 2020

Hyderabad
Fri Mar 06 2020

Aarambh 2020

Gurugram
Sat Mar 07 2020

MSME Innovation & Start-up Summit 2nd Edition & #Time2Leap Awards

Bengaluru