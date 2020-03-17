Indus Entrepreneurs launches TiE Women; $100k up for grabs for women entrepreneurs

TiE Women, the latest initiative by The IndUS Entrepreneurs, TiE Global, with an idea to 'Embrace, Engage and Empower' women entrepreneurs across the globe, was launched over webcast from Hyderabad. This was done in light of the COVID-19 threat to the community and directives to not conduct meetings and large gatherings.





TiE Hyderabad President, Sridhar Reddy, CMD of CtrlS, Vice President Manohar Reddy, Founder & CEO of Feuji Inc., along with TiE Women chapter Lead and Board Member Rashida Adenwala, Founder, R&A Associates were present at the TiE Women launch and addressed 70+ participants in this online launch programme.





TiE Women propels the reach of several women entrepreneurs from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to access global markets and build a climate of inclusiveness that could foster a host of "bold and impactful" women leaders across the world plus offer an opportunity to compete on a global TiE platform, said a press release.





Under the initiative, a series of chapter-level startup support programmes for women entrepreneurs will be conducted, culminating in a regional competition to be held on June 12. Entrepreneurs with businesses that have the potential for a global scale will be eligible for the title. TiE will declare four finalists, including a Chapter winner and three runners-up in this competition.





Selection will be made by a panel of independent jury members comprising successful entrepreneurs, investors, corporate honchos, and exceptional women leaders. The chapter winner would get an opportunity to attend a fully paid entrepreneurship boot camp in India followed by a sponsored trip to the TiE Global Summit during December 2020 in Dubai. The winner also gains a chance to win an equity-free fund of $100,000 for her business pitch in Dubai.





Speaking at the launch, TiE Hyderabad President Sridhar Reddy said, "I’m excited to launch the TiE Women initiatives in Hyderabad Chapter. This initiative will provide equal parity to women on a global platform and the much-needed opportunity for women entrepreneurs to make a huge impact globally."





"TiE Women not only provides a safe space for women entrepreneurs to excel but pushes their abilities to deliver visible business outcomes. The initiative allows women entrepreneurs to address their concerns without inhibition and serve as a platform for several constructive discussions." TiE Women chapter lead Rashida Adenwala, said.





Sharing the details of this ‘TiE Women’ competition, Phani Pattamatta Executive Director of TiE Hyderabad encouraged Women Entrepreneurs to participate actively and apply before March 31, via https://hyderabad.tie.org/tiewomen/.





The shortlisted applicants will undergo competition orientation, mock pitching and business strategy validation sessions most essential for growing their ventures. Besides this, all applicants can participate in a slew of many mentoring programmes and networking initiatives throughout the year. In addition to this, women entrepreneurs can become TiE Associate Member for a full year, at reduced rates if they apply before the due date.