Women score higher than men at workplace in India: Report

A SCIKEY Research has shown that twice as many women professionals excel in organisational development and coaching talent compared to men.

By Press Trust of India
10th Mar 2020
As more and more companies are striving to close the gender gap, a report has shown that twice as many women professionals excel in organisational development and coaching talent compared to men.


About 6.56 percent of women professionals excel in organisational development and coaching talent as compared with 3.26 percent of male professionals, according to a report by SCIKEY Research.


women in the workplace

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

This is mainly attributed to women's capability to nurture and connect emotionally with their colleagues and peers, the report added.


SCIKEY conducted a survey with 5,388 information technology professionals across India from 22 to 47 years.


Additionally, the survey revealed that woman bosses are not only more likely than men to encourage their subordinates' development but are also more inclined than their male counterparts to check in frequently on their employees' progress.


Since woman bosses tend to train their juniors better, employees who work under women outscore those who work for men bosses, it added.


The SCIKEY report also showed that women are equally or more effective as men in negotiations when bargaining.


About 1.37 percent of women are good negotiators compared to 1.11 percent men, it pointed out.


The behavioural trait showed that women are better negotiators than men because they use their wider social knowledge to negotiate along with the hard data to back the negotiation that men are usually not exposed to (social experience), it added.


Women professionals (6.67 percent) have high conflict management ability compared to men (4.96 percent), it said. This is attributed to women's ability to understand the reason for conflict because of the social experience and exposure both at workplace and family, they connect better with others and find creative outcomes simultaneously.


Both men and women seem to have low emotional resilience, the report said adding that 16.8 percent of women in the workforce are emotionally unstable compared to 14.7 percent men.


In the experience range of up to two years, it was found that six out of 10 women in the industry were facing emotional stress compared to four out of 10 men, the report said.


With an increase in the work experience, these numbers increased to almost eight out of 10 women being emotionally stressed compared to three out of 10 men, it said.


"While we do not have a conclusive reason for this, but it cannot be denied that the juggling of family responsibilities and work has never been easier for women and is bound to take a toll on their emotional stability.


"This lack of solid emotional wellbeing often makes women more prone to stress, loss of productivity, and unhealthy family life," it added.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

