8 out of 10 Indian mums concerned about their immunity: Momspresso survey

While there is fear, confusion, and panic after COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, people are following the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) precautions to stay safe.





To understand this better from the perspective of Indian mums, Momspresso.com, India’s user-generated content platform that allows women to express themselves through text, audio, and video across 10 languages, recently surveyed over 500 mums across the country. The findings revealed that 86 percent of mothers were very concerned about the coronavirus.





Given the fear of contracting the infection, seven out of 10 mums were avoiding public gatherings while five out of 10 mums stated that they were avoiding travel. However, only 50 percent of mums are using masks as a precautionary measure.





The survey also found that only one out of 10 mums describe their overall health as excellent. While eight out of 10 moms are very concerned about their overall health, eating habits, and immunity, almost 70 percent of mums don’t specifically do anything to boost their immunity.





One out of five mums stated that they don’t exercise even once a week. Moreover, 60 percent of mums don’t consult a doctor immediately upon feeling unwell, but instead wait for symptoms to worsen before doing so. Six out of 10 mums stated that they just take medicines they have at home.





Vishal Gupta, Co-founder and CEO Momspresso.com, said, “This survey reflected a very reassuring trend: that most mums are aware of precautions needed during a time like this when the coronavirus is spreading at a rapid pace and scale and many are implementing them in their daily lives. We know that mums are always concerned about the health and wellbeing of their children and the rest of their family, ensuring they eat right, sleep well, and engage in healthy habits. However, data from this survey has also shown that amidst this care for others in their life, they often tend to neglect their own health and wellbeing – probably without even realising it."





He added, “It was disturbing to see that most mums do not take their health seriously, even when they start feeling unwell. They self-medicate and only see a doctor when the symptoms worsen. No wonder only one in 10 mums describes her overall health as excellent. Through our survey, we want to encourage mothers to turn their attention to their own health and adopt healthier habits as a routine part of their lives, even when there isn’t a deadly virus going around.”









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)