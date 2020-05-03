12 inspirational quotes to remind you to be thankful, even in these tough times

Do you remember how in school we were taught to always use three ‘magical’ phrases — 'sorry,' 'please', and 'thank you'?





‘Thank you’ denotes gratitude. We use it for small acts of kindness to express gratitude for charity, to denote thanks for support, for people making sacrifices, for someone's service, and on several occasions every single day.





As we learnt in childhood, gratitude and thanks are ‘magical’ or essential qualities to have. Gratitude towards others, ourselves and life helps us stay grounded, remember the people near and dear to us, people who are essential in our daily lives, and remember that life is a gift and we should be thankful for all that we receive.





With the pandemic, it has become more important than ever that we be thankful to all frontline workers including doctors, care workers, sanitation workers, delivery agents, grocers, vegetable sellers, police officers, IAS officials, on-ground relief workers, NGOs ,and essential workers who are all helping us tide over this coronavirus-led lockdown.





Here are some quotes to remind you to be grateful and express gratitude in everyday life.









“Gratitude turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos into order, confusion into clarity...it makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.” - Melody Beattie, American author





“Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer. And let faith be the bridge you build to overcome evil and welcome good.” - Maya Angelou, poet and civil rights activist





“What separates privilege from entitlement is gratitude.” - Brené Brown, researcher and bestselling author





“The soul that gives thanks can find comfort in everything; the soul that complains can find comfort in nothing.” - Hannah Whitall Smith, British author and suffragette





“Gratitude is a powerful catalyst for happiness. It’s the spark that lights a fire of joy in your soul.” - Amy Collette, author









“I’m still thanking all the stars, one by one.” - Marissa Meyer, American novelist





"Appreciation can make a day, even change a life. Your willingness to put it into words is all that is necessary." - Margaret Cousins, Irish-Indian educationist and suffragist





“‘Thank you’ is the best prayer that anyone could say. I say that one a lot. Thank you expresses extreme gratitude, humility, understanding.” - Alice Walker, American novelist, poet and social activist





“Gratitude is riches. Complaint is poverty.” - Doris Day, American actress, singer, and animal welfare activist





“Gratitude helps you to grow and expand; gratitude brings joy and laughter into your life and into the lives of all those around you.” - Eileen Caddy, British author and spiritual teacher