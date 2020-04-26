12 motivational quotes on overcoming adversity

Life is a mix of successes and failures. Hard work and sweat, grit and determination, and resilience are essential components in achieving success and overcoming failures. On the road to success, we face many adversities and overcoming these helps build resilience, confidence and one’s will to continue.





Adversity often derails many from continuing their journey. Fear inhibits many successes. Challenges can make people more creative and look for new ways to their ultimate goal. Overcoming these adversities and facing the fears is what leads to one's ultimate goals.





Here are some quotes on adversity by women who have overcome adversities themselves.









“You should never view your challenges as a disadvantage. Instead, it’s important for you to understand that your experience facing and overcoming adversity is actually one of your biggest advantages.” – Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States





“You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.'” – Eleanor Roosevelt, former First Lady of the United States





“I’m somebody who finds adversity is almost as good as encouragement. It’s almost like, you close the door, and I’ll find ten ways to kick it in and go around it or dig under it or something.” – Diane Warren, songwriter





“You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.” – Maya Angelou, writer and civil rights activist





“You’ll never find a better sparring partner than adversity.” - Golda Meir, Former Prime Minister of Israel









“The most beautiful people I’ve known are those who have known trials, have known struggles, have known loss, and have found their way out of the depths.” — Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, American-Swiss psychologist





“Although the world is full of suffering, it is full also of the overcoming of it.” — Helen Keller, author and political activist





“Laugh in the face of adversity, and leap before you look. Dance as though EVERYBODY is watching. March to the beat of your own drummer. And stubbornly refuse to fit in.” — Mandy Hale, author





“Life keeps throwing me stones. And I keep finding the diamonds.” – Ana Claudia Antunes, author





“I really believe in the old expression that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. It’s through adversity that you find the strength you never knew you had.” – Christie Brinkley, model, actress, and entrepreneur