With the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of abating, there’s no option but to focus on social distancing. Quarantined at home, people are turning to learning new skills and honing their hobbies.





Online platforms have opened up their content libraries and digital creators are harnessing technology to churn out engaging content.





Could there be a better time for makeup enthusiasts or beginners to ace their makeup game? Be it winged eyeliner, dewy makeup, or that red pout, you can bring out your armour and practise the look that you always wanted to perfect.





We suggest you turn to these five YouTubers whose beauty and skincare tips are vouched for by netizens.





Jovita George

A software engineer turned vlogger, Jovita George’s love for makeup and fashion goes way back to her childhood when she used to read fashion magazines.





In October 2010, she discovered YouTube and got on board to share makeup-related videos. Mr Jovita George was among the suggested names that cropped up, and she went ahead to grow to her current following of over 500,000 people.





Jovita grew up being taunted for being dark-skinned by her classmates and peers – even when she was as young as six. So, when she started connecting with netizens on YouTube, Jovita did not shy away from speaking about the harassment that dark-skinned women go through.





The 2005 Miss Kerala has said that the notion towards dark and fair-skinned women is especially skewed in India, and she wants to inspire people to embrace who they are.

Ankita Chaturvedi

Ankita Chaturvedi, who runs the Corallista vlog with over 600,000 followers on YouTube, turned to skincare as a second year student at IIT and there has been no looking back.





From looking for skincare solutions from various beauty blogs to experimenting with makeup herself, Ankita finally started her own channel in January 2011. She creates tutorial videos for occasion-specific looks such as Diwali and wedding ceremonies.





Based in Mumbai, the YouTuber talks about makeup as therapy and also shares videos on her diet, home, and more recently one on why she lives alone. She says being a digital creator gives her the flexibility to plan her work and schedules.

Debasree Banerjee

Beauty vlogger Debasree Banerjee describes “playing around with makeup” as a hobby. So, it is not surprising that she turned to makeup full-time, despite completing her bachelor’s in biotechnology and master’s in management.





The vlogger, who considers herself a long-distance, makeup shopping partner, believes she has gained a following of over one lakh on YouTube because of the bold looks she creates in her videos. Debasree says that one should not follow money; with passion, the rest will fall in place.





A winner of the Cosmopolitan India Best Beauty Blogger award, Debasree has also visited Harda village near Bhopal with UNICEF to promote girl hygiene and safety.

Shweta Vijay Nair

Makeup and lifestyle blogger Shweta Vijay shares insights on makeup and skincare through her YouTube channel since 2011.





Notably, the former Miss India focuses on indigenous beauty products, which are developed by women and do not have the visibility of a western imported brands. Currently based in the UK, many of her videos garner views in lakhs.





Born and brought up in Dubai, Shweta was a makeup and fashion enthusiast as a teenager and has successfully built a career out of it.

Shruti Arjun Anand

Lifestyle and makeup vlogger Shruti Arjun Anand has amassed over six million followers on YouTube since she joined in January 2010.





Hailing from a middle-class family, Shruti feels her videos resonate with the audience as the content is mostly based on affordable and economical fashion. To retain freedom to create content, the YouTuber keeps brand engagements in check.

She also advises aspiring YouTubers to stay honest and create without compromising their identity.









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)