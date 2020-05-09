There may not be a heart kinder than that of mother’s that is also so full of love. These are the qualities that make every child believe that their mother is a superhero. Likewise, every mother believes that motherhood allows them to discover strengths and powers in them.





As celebrated American poet, writer and activist writes in her novel, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, "To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colours of a rainbow."





Unfortunately, in the rush of everyday life, many people tend to take their mother’s love, care and help for granted. Needless to say, one should always value their mother, and a special day such as Mother’s Day calls for some celebration.





As we are advised to stay at home and practise social distancing, this Mother’s Day, here are few simple ways by which you can let her know how much you love her.





Offer breakfast in bed

Mothers are great multi-taskers and often take care of all our needs single handedly, including getting our breakfast and lunch box ready on time. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, it would be a warm gesture to let her have a relaxing morning and enjoy a cosy breakfast in bed.

Take over household chores

Whether a homemaker or a working mother, the burden of household work has always fallen on the women in the home. In addition to motherhood being dubbed the most thankless job, everyday household work often goes unappreciated.





In fact, UK-based NGO Oxfam revealed household work, which include preparing meals, make up unpaid care work of 3.26 billion hours a day but are unaccounted for in the world economy.





One can start small by sharing the load every day. As for Mother’s Day, one can express love and gratitude by taking over the daily chores at home and grant your mother much-needed rest from her everyday routine.

Bake a cake

A celebration seems incomplete without a cake. While it may not be safe to order cake from outside, there are tons of vlogs on baking and nearly everybody is trying their hands at it during the quarantine period. Choose a simple baking recipe, and bake one at home.

Gift an online course

It is well-known that pursuing further education and investing in one’s hobbies is a smart choice. But for most women, early marriage and motherhood comes in the way and they end up sacrificing their dreams to take care of the family.





If you are aware of certain skills that your mother can take to the next level, gift her an online course she can enjoy learning at her own pace. There are plenty of courses ranging from tea-tasting and knitting to fields in high demand such as data science and digital marketing. There is nothing better than the gift of learning.

Write a letter and make a video

The best way to express love and gratitude is the good old-fashioned way of writing a letter. You can make it even better by adding visual elements. Gather some old photos, make a video and watch it with your family members for some wholesome nostalgia. If you are away from your family members during the lockdown, make sure to call your mother, write her an appreciative email, along with a video.