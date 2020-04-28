Meet the mother-daughter duo whose floral design has attracted clients like Mukesh Ambani, Sonam Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty

Srishti Kapur and her mother Kavita Kapur never imagined that their creative side would one day lead to a lucrative business.





The mother-daughter duo had always been interested in floral adornment and décor, but it was not until they were hit by a financial crunch, did they decide to take it forward by setting up Floral Art, 18 years ago.





Srishti Kapur

Srishti was only 19 at that time and Kavita was already adept at bonsai and ikebana. They pooled in their efforts and began offering flower adornment and décor services.

Tough beginning

“The initial few years were tough,” says Srishti. “We had very little money to start the company. My mum, dad, and I did everything on our own, picking up flowers from Dadar market, making the floral arrangements ourselves, and also delivering them personally. Our first few clients were family and friends, and soon, business grew through word-of-mouth.”





Meanwhile, Srishti went on to complete her graphic designing course from Sophia’s College, and also pursued five degrees Japanese art of flower arrangement from the Sogetsu School of Ikebana.





What began as a hobby choosing material from the local market to decorate their own home, has now grown into a venture that caters to large scale custom-designed floral decoration and gift packaging services for occasions like weddings, engagements, roka ceremonies, festivals, corporate events, and special occasions.

Creative themes

Some of Floral Arts' designs

The duo works on creative themes like Royal Ruby, Vintage Courtyard, Tropical Madness, Organic Jungle, and a host of others that can be incorporated in floral décor and wedding packaging.





“Our clients are happy with the kind of effort we put. They send us images telling us how we made their day very special. Some of them don’t unwrap the packaging for days, and they love how we have customised it for them. We are also known for our punctuality and strict adherence to meeting deadlines,” says Srishti.





Floral Art has a number of celebrities among its clients. “We designed the floral décor for Mukesh Ambani’s 50th birthday, floral accessories for Sonam Kapoor, a floral tiara for Neha Dhupia, and gift packaging for Shilpa Shetty… our celebrity clients are happy with what we have done for them.”





Learning from challenges

Srishti believes that their successes have been their challenges as well.





“We learn from every challenge - whether it’s creating fresh floral jewellery and kaleeres for Kishwer Merchant or Sonam kapoor. All were unique designs created as per their requirments. We ae known for our originality and quality of our products. Our success is our passion which drives us to create different products every single day,” Srishti adds.





From an army of two to a fleet spanning all across India, Floral Art has come a long way. Its latest offering is popularising the art of wearing floral jewellery, where each piece is handcrafted according to the best raw material.





Srishti says, when they started out, she never imagined they would be profitable one day.





“Currently, our marketing strategy is centred on our efforts on social media, though word-of-mouth works best. We are in the middle of revamping our website. We also take part in a number of exhibitions every year,” says Srishti.





The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the business at different levels, as it comes under the luxury high-end category. Srishti, however, is positive and patient, and hopes business will go back to normal once the situation tides over.

Her future plans for the business include “creating unique designs, opening a premium boutique studio where clients can have a bespoke experience, and taking Floral Art to a global audience”.