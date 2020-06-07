12 inspirational quotes to start living your dreams today

Do you know the game from the Mary Poppins movie called ‘Well begun is half done’? The nanny Mary Poppins plays the game to get the children to tidy up and start the day well.





This applies to dreams as well. One needs to start well, or simply start in order to reach one's dream.





Some people push their dreams away, hoping for a better day or better situations to arise. But, waiting for the right opportunity might take away the one that’s right in front of — today. You can kickstart your dreams right from today.





Here are some inspirational quotes to help you see the opportunity and kickstart your dreams today.









"A year from now you may wish you had started today." - Karen Lamb





“How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” – Anne Frank





“Every day brings new choices.” – Martha Beck, Author





“Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.” – Maria Robinson, Author





“It is only when we truly know and understand that we have a limited time on earth – and that we have no way of knowing when our time is up – that we will begin to live each day to the fullest, as if it was the only one we had.” – Elizabeth Kubler-Ross, American-Swiss psychiatrist









“Do what you feel in your heart to be right, for you'll be criticized anyway. You'll be damned if you do and damned if you don't.” – Eleanor Roosevelt





“If one dream should fall and break into a thousand pieces, never be afraid to pick one of those pieces up and begin again.” – Flavia Weedn





“The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams.” – Oprah Winfrey, actress, media executive and philanthropist





“Life is short, and it is up to you to make it sweet.” – Sarah Louise Delany, educator





“Do what makes you happy, be with who makes you smile, laugh as much as you breathe, and love as long as you live.” – Rachel Ann Nunes, author