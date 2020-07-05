12 motivational quotes to increase your ambition, drive, and desire

Everybody has a dream, but turning ambition into reality means working for it and towards it. However, it’s not so easy. It takes more than just having an ambition. It takes hard work, determination, courage, perseverance, ability to handle failures, and the deepest desire to achieve one's dreams to actually get there.





Some fail at achieving their dreams because they couldn’t follow it up with the work that it took. There can be many reasons, but one of the things that stop many from achieving their goals is the fear of failure — they fear so much that they don’t even take the first step. Taking the first step is not easy, and it requires all the courage and motivation to chase down your dreams.





Here is your dose of motivation to follow your ambitions, increase your drive, and desire to follow through on your dreams from some very successful and accomplished women.









“If the fire in your heart is strong enough, it will burn away any obstacles that come your way.” ― Suzy Kassem, poet and writer





“Follow your star, it’s never too late, even if it doesn’t quite happen as you expect.” ― Jemima Pett, author





“Remember how far you’ve come, and you won’t have to rely on a destiny for your future. It will come on your own.” ― Shannon A. Thompson, author





“Grab it while you can because tomorrow could suck you dry.”― Nora Roberts, author





“An average person with average talents and ambition and average education, can outstrip the most brilliant genius in our society, if that person has clear, focused goals.” - Mary Kay Ash, Entrepreneur









“I never dreamt of success. I worked for it.” — Estee Lauder, entrepreneur





“Power is not given to you. You have to take it.” — Beyoncé, singer, songwriter, and actress





“I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than regret the things I haven’t done.” — Lucille Ball, actress





“You know what’s really cool? Wake up every morning, decide what you feel like doing, and do it.” — Amanda Palmer, singer





“You can’t be that kid standing at the top of the water slide overthinking it. You have to go down the chute.” — Tina Fey, actress, comedian, and writer