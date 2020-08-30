These 12 sassy quotes from famous and strong women will get you pumped up

“I'm a savage, classy, bougie, ratchet, sassy, moody, nasty”... those are the lines from the song Savage by Megan Thee Stallion, which also became a widely popularised “Savage Challenge” on social media. This sassy number got people around the world with famous stars like Hailey Baldwin, Normani and Ryan Destiny, Marsai Martin, and more joining in as well. The number got people up and moving with swagger during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.





Just like the song from the emerging rap star, here are some sassy quotes from famous, strong women who speak their mind out. These quotes will also get you pumped and moving just like the song.









“Bitches get stuff done.” - Tina Fey





“Don’t get bitter, just get better.” - Alyssa Edwards





“I’ve learned that you shouldn’t go through life with a catcher’s mitt on both hands; you need to be able to throw something back.” - Maya Angelou





“A woman is like a tea bag –- you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water.” - Eleanor Roosevelt





“Stop wearing your wishbone where your backbone ought to be.” - Elizabeth Gilbert









“I do not want people to be agreeable, as it saves me that trouble of liking them.” - Jane Austen





“I’m single because I was born that way.” - Mae West





“I’m selfish, impatient, and a little insecure. I make mistakes, I’m out of control, and at times, hard to handle. But if you can’t handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don’t deserve me at my best.” - Marilyn Monroe





"Just because I'm sassy and have a mouth on me doesn't mean I'm coming from a negative place." - Kesha





"If you can't make it better, you can laugh at it." - Erma Bombeck